California Gov. Gavin Newsom stood on the I.D.E.S. grounds in downtown Half Moon Bay under a blindingly blue sky on the day after a gunman killed seven co-workers in a town previously known for its pumpkins. He recalled the names of similar towns, quiet places, that were barely a speck on the map until the day a killer stuck a new blood-red pin on that map of the United States of America.

Aurora. Uvalde. Parkland. Newtown. Half Moon Bay. Half Moon Bay. Half Moon Bay.

Clay Lambert is the editorial director for Coastside News Group. After years working at regional daily newspapers, he began as editor of the Half Moon Bay Review in 2004.

Measure Y would hurt those who can least afford it

By now most people have figured out that corporate greed has been the main driver of post-pandemic inflation. In fact, a new study by economists gives it a number: 54 percent. You see it everywhere you spend money. The gas pump, the supermarket, all goods and services have seen explosive pri…

Q is for quiet

Pacificans can finally win relief from the fireworks that result in wildfires, cause stress to veterans, freak out pets and wildlife, and make our neighborhoods sound like war zones for weeks at a time. Most nonprofits raise money without selling fireworks, and Pacificans, including those of…

Elect people who will protect Pacifica

“Follow the money” is the oldest political truism. An endorsement by the biggest special interest in Pacifica, the San Mateo Realtors association, will require you to answer on their endorsement questionnaire: “Should you be elected or re-elected, do you agree to immediately notify Gina Zari…

However it’s done, we have to pay for Harbor Patrol

  • By Clay Lambert
Like insurance, the Harbor Patrol is merely an expense on the ledger until it’s the only thing that matters. Be that as it may, the San Mateo County Harbor District, which manages and funds the ocean rescue crews, says standing ready, 24 hours a day, for a maritime emergency is an expensive …

Appreciating work of Peace People

Thank you for the excellent coverage of the events and actions organized by the Pacifica Peace People during September, which included the community reading of the anti-Vietnam War speech by Rev. Martin Luther King from April 4, 1967.

Elect a woman with the right priorities

Pacificans have the opportunity to elect a new supervisor in District 3 for San Mateo County. While the district is huge, the candidate elected will be our voice on the commission.

Here’s why I support Boles

I strongly support Christine Boles for Pacifica City Council, District 2. She has expertise that will help our community move into the 21st century on housing, environmental protection related to climate change and post-COVID economic recovery.

Poor justification for Measure Y

It is difficult to understand the justification for declaring a “long-term” structural deficit as the reason for putting the Measure Y half-cent sales tax on the ballot given that the Pacifica 10-year financial forecast published in 2020 projects a $6 million surplus in fiscal 2030-2031.

I stand with Peace People

Thank you, Delia McGrath and Linda Peebles for researching and writing “Pacifica Peace People say war is not the answer,” which was printed in the Opinion section of the Pacifica Tribune on Sept. 14, 2022.

Former candidates support Mueller

Steven Booker and I were on the campaign trail with Ray Mueller and his current opponent and believe he is the best candidate to represent us in District 3 on the Board of Supervisors. In fact, we have both endorsed him because he is much more experienced than his opponent to ensure that gov…

