Sunday marks six months since the mass shooting at a pair of Half Moon Bay farms that reminded all Coastsiders that a beautiful view does not make us immune to gun violence. It feels as if the shootings occurred only yesterday and, simultaneously, as if Half Moon Bay has always been on that map of unfortunate towns bound in bloodshed. Time warps around unfathomable events.

Of course, from sea to shining sea, it has only gotten worse since. The Associated Press reports that the six months ending on June 30 brought the most mass shootings of any six-month period since at least 2006, when the AP began tracking mass killings along with USA Today and Northwestern University.

