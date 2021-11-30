The past year has been a time of immense need, with the ongoing pandemic wreaking havoc on the health and well-being of our communities. But it has also been a time of immense giving, during which countless generous people have donated their time and money to support those who need it most.
While the pandemic prognosis is improving in the Bay Area overall, the events of the past 20 months may have consequences for hundreds of thousands of residents’ lives for years to come, from employment to income to food security and more.
That’s why it’s heartening that donors of all giving capacities have come together to support local organizations working to address the impacts of COVID-19 and improve our communities across a wide range of issues. For example, in just the first three quarters of this year, donor generosity has allowed Silicon Valley Community Foundation to disburse $464 million to Bay Area organizations supporting education, youth and community development, health, public safety and other important community issues. This figure represents a 13 percent increase compared to the same time period in 2020.
Local newspapers also get in on the giving. Each year at this time, the Pacifica Tribune, along with The Almanac, Palo Alto Weekly, and Mountain View Voice, shines a light on important stories about community needs and raises money for nonprofits serving families and children. The Tribune’s own Holiday Fund raised nearly $37,000 during the 2020-2021 holiday season, thanks to overwhelming support from local donors. Silicon Valley Community Foundation covers the majority of the operating costs for the papers’ campaigns, allowing recipient organizations to maximize donations.
One such recipient is Pacificans Care. Formed in 1982, the nonprofit organization raises funds to support core social service organizations in the community. These include the Pacifica Resource Center and the Pacifica Youth Service Bureau, as well as the city’s child care and senior care services. The community-based organization’s support allows these essential service agencies to effectively deploy resources to Pacifica residents in need and improve quality of life for the community as a whole.
Just this summer, Pacificans Care distributed up to $73,000 to its core social service agencies. The funds are used to provide emergency services, enrichment programs for children, health programs and quality nutrition for seniors, and counseling to students at six Pacifica school sites through the Pacifica Youth Services Bureau. These services have been vital for the community as the pandemic continues.
But there are still many challenges ahead, especially for low-income people, communities of color and undocumented residents, all of whose needs have been marginalized for too long. While the pandemic showed us we have work to do to become a more equitable society, it also proved that the human spirit cannot be easily broken. We must come together with the spirit of giving that has seen our communities through the worst of the pandemic in order to help out our neighbors most in need. That means continuing our support for local organizations working on the front lines of housing and food security, health, education and more.
Each of us has a role to play in bettering our local community and our nation as a whole. Whether you work at a nonprofit, volunteer your time, or donate to the current Holiday Fund, you can make a world of difference.
- Nicole Taylor is president and CEO of the Silicon Valley Community Foundation.
