Editor’s note: This is one of the very first stories included in a new student newspaper at Oceana High School called The Oceana. It is printed here with permission of its author, upperclassman Thant Paing, who is a driving force behind the new publication. While the piece is meant as advice for incoming Oceana freshmen, I thought it was good advice for anyone about to embark on something new.
Dear Freshmen,
Welcome to the jungle. You will endure, learn, and thrive here in the next four years. Or die from social humiliation. High school can be a tough time. You will become a melting pot of hate, love, spite, and embarrassment in your years here. Here, you will overreact, underreact, misspeak, not speak at all and do many things that later in life will haunt you. We are all going through it. And so will you. As a matter of fact, it's a rite of passage to be dumb when you’re a teenager. Luckily for you, we at The Oceana have some tips that will help you because, trust us, you will make mistakes.
This, dear freshmen, is your survival kit.
▸ Tip one: I jump, you jump.
Listen, you should always say no when your friends pressure you to do drugs or things you don't want to do. However, if the thing you're uncomfortable about is hanging out with friends after school or going to a club where you don't know anyone but want to join, but decide not to because you’re nervous, you should pressure yourself to say yes. Not only is it great for your college resume, but you'll also meet friends you will hold for a long time until they move away, get married, and totally forget about you. Still, you don't have to be a social butterfly to find friends. If you don’t want to talk as much, you can join clubs like art clubs or the swim team, where talking while you swim would be nearly impossible (but possible with the risk of drowning). But socialize with your teammates when you complain together that swimming is a sport where people try not to drown the fastest.
▸ Tip two: Nerds rule.
Simple as that. The feeling of superiority when you know the answer in class and no one else does? Unparalleled. Hollywood may depict nerds as unliked and uncool losers in movies. However, that is not the case in real life. Mark Zuckerberg? Nerd! Jeff Bezos? Geek! (And human rights abuser.) Bill Gates? Even bigger nerd! And literally, any rich and famous people — nerds. They cared about what they loved and put effort and time into it. Even Taylor Swift was a straight-A student who could play four instruments. We're saying, that if you care enough about what you do, it translates to your future. Music? Practice whenever you can. School? Open up a book. Life? Live it. (Cringe?)
▸ Tip three: You're going to fail.
"If you've never failed, you've never tried anything new" (Einstein). You will not read this and tell us you know better than Einstein. Don't be afraid to try out for a sports team. Don't be afraid to know the answer. And if you fail? So what? You know now. Because when we lose, we don't just lose things but also gain things. A perspective, a new friend you can try again with, and knowledge. Try, try, try again. Because at first, if you don't succeed, you cheat. Err, you try, try again.
▸ Final tip: Don't pay attention.
In school, there are some things you simply shouldn't care about. Gossip, rumors, and hate. We're going to be honest here. It's fun sometimes, watching someone fail epically. But it was only fun because when we did it, it was with another person also trying to fit in and not be the outcast. Both of you guys don't want to do it, but how else will you fit in? Pro tip: Ignore the drama. Plain and simple. If you don't involve yourself in the drama, you save time and can find something or someone worthwhile.
▸ Conclusion.
Phew. We know that was a lot to take in. You’re probably worrying. Hard. We’re here to tell you: Don’t. Nervousness is misplaced excitement. If you put the work and imagination in, you’ll get where you’re going. So as boot camp comes to an end, let’s recap. Number one: Jump off that bridge if your friends do it (with a parachute, of course). Trust. It will be fun. Or you can jump into writing with us at the newspaper. Number two: Nerds are better than everyone else. It's true. Elon Musk, Stephen Curry, or anyone you idolize, they all got there because they're all nerds! So be one yourself and take pride in it. Number three: Try. All you have to do is try.
And the final tip? Don't care about the drama and rumors. It doesn't benefit you. And trust us, the other person gossiping with you would rather be talking about the new Ye album.
Good luck, and again, welcome to the high school jungle.
