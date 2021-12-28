Looking back on 2021, it was a year full of hurry up and wait. Whether it was waiting for what seemed like forever to get a turn for a vaccine, or worse yet, trying to procure an appointment for a vaccine, and later a booster, it was all stop and go. It was the same with face masks. After wearing them for more than a year, we were told we could drop them, only to have to start wearing them again. Events that had been canceled in 2020 and were revived for 2021 were suddenly off again, much to the frustration of the organizers and the disappointment of the community.
If 2020 was a train that derailed and came crashing to a halt, then 2021 was a naughty toddler reaching for a light switch and flicking it off and on with an impish grin.
The first quarter of 2021 was gloomy, as our communities here on the coast mirrored what was happening throughout the rest of the country. New COVID cases were on the rise in the cold winter months. And though the much-anticipated vaccine was finally here, appointments were hard to come by. The hot topic of conversation was all about the where and the how of finding a vaccination. Some of us waited hours on the phone or got up in the middle of the night to check for appointments online.
By late spring and early summer, we found ourselves buoyed by the warmer weather and reopening of schools and businesses, so the light switch was flipped back on, and it seemed to be go-time. Until it wasn’t. By fall we were masked up and events were again canceled, and by winter we were dealing with a new variant and a holiday season that didn’t look any different than the year before.
Lights off again.
We did have some bright moments in 2021. People gave. Coastside Gives, spearheaded by Mavericks Community Foundation, broke its record and reached $1.4 million in donations to local nonprofits. Our Coastside businesses hung in there and some even prospered — most likely because they had to throw out old strategies and create new ones to survive. We all learned to love outdoor dining and sitting in our parkas under propane-flamed heaters. We couldn’t travel like we had in the past, whether it was due to restrictions or high gas prices, but we learned to love the outdoors again and the pleasures of binge-watching our favorite shows.
2021 was the year storms became bomb cyclones and atmospheric rivers; the year we all became more acutely aware that social media may not be the benign pastime we might have thought it was; and the year students returned to school campuses with curricula that included active shooter drills. In 2021, we stopped waiting for things to go back to normal and accepted the fact that we are still in transition toward a new normal.
My hope for 2022 and beyond is we do our best to make our new normal a better one, given the chance. Let’s put that toddler to bed and move ahead with a determination to make our future a bright one.
Debra Hershon is the publisher of the Pacifica Tribune.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.