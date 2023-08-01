San Mateo County Supervisor Ray Mueller’s Friday press release included several quotes from Coastside politicians about their concerns over SB 423. Here is some of what they had to say.
▸ “The San Mateo County Coast is already threatened by coastal erosion, scarce water resources, overburdened and outdated infrastructure, impending sea level rise, frequent road damage and closures caused by storms, and limited emergency evacuation routes in emergencies.”
— Ray Mueller, San Mateo County supervisor
▸ “Hamstringing the California Coastal Commission in an effort to build more affordable housing is yet another assault on coastal protections in the guise of progress. If the intent of SB 423 is to build more affordable housing on the coast without sacrificing environmental protections, then empower the Coastal Commission to make affordability a condition of approval for residential projects.”
— Zoe Kersteen-Tucker, Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District director
▸ “Streamlining development of any kind, without proper environmental review on a site-by-site basis is irresponsible at best, given the pains the state otherwise is taking to be a leader in healing an ailing Mother Nature.”
— Tygarjas Twyrls Bigstyck, Pacifica mayor
