William Patrick Lee passed away peacefully on Monday, May 1, 2023, in Elk Grove, California. He was 87 years old and died from complications from Alzheimer’s disease.
William was born on Nov. 28, 1935, in San Francisco, to Edward and Helen Lee. He had an older brother named Robert Edward Lee whom he was close to until his death in August of 2018.
Although he attended Sacred Heart High School and received his diploma, he completed one year in the Catholic seminary to explore the possibility of becoming a brother or priest. However, it didn’t take him very long to decide that the priesthood wasn’t going to be for him.
William then attended San Francisco State University and graduated with a master’s degree in liberal arts. He also met his best friends and wife at the college. He maintained those relationships until the day he died. He always spoke highly of his friends and how important they were to him.
After graduating, William took an administrative management role at the San Francisco Department of Social Security where he stayed and worked for 35 years.
William was married to Elaine Joyce Himberg for 58 years. He and Elaine were best friends. They purchased their first home in Pacifica, California, where they lived for over 30 years and raised their two daughters, Louise and Monica.
William and Elaine both enjoyed reading, watching movies, comedy and news shows, going out to dinner and discussing political ideologies together. They both were very active
volunteers in Pacifica, and they volunteered at the San Mateo Public Library District and the local cable channel 8 TV station in Pacifica. They also attended Bobby Sox softball games that their girls, Monica and Louise, participated in for a few years.
Once a year, William would take Elaine and his two girls on a one-week vacation up to the Sierra foothills where they would rent a cabin either in Jamestown or Twain Harte. Swimming, reading, homemade cookies, barbecues, beers and gin-and-tonics were what William enjoyed the most.
After William retired, he and Elaine decided to move into a more affordable area and decided on Elk Grove, California. In Elk Grove, they became active volunteers for the League of Women voters, and William was the secretary for several years. They enjoyed hosting meetings and having their friends of the League visit them. William and Elaine continued to see their college friends at least once per year throughout their lifetime.
William was also passionate about playing the piano, listening to opera, telling stories, eating, and being with his wife and his bichon frise, Cassie. He also enjoyed family holidays with his two daughters and extended family, especially during the holidays.
When William’s beloved wife, Elaine, passed away in December of 2017, he was devastated. As a result, his eldest daughter, Louise, moved in to help him to live as independently as possible until he couldn’t any longer. In 2022, William became a resident of, The Meadows also located in Elk Grove, which is an assisted senior living care community with a comprehensive memory care unit.The staff and residents were wonderful, and William had his own private room with a private bathroom, view of the courtyard, his favorite pictures on the walls and a nice TV. He had friends and family visit him regularly.
His last wishes were for both of his daughters, Louise and Monica, to be happy and to know that he loved them. Both of his daughters were able to have a good visit with him before his passing.
William is preceded by his two daughters, Louise Lee and Monica De Carvalho.
