On May 4, 2021, Walter (Wally) Simonson, 59, passed away in Palm Springs following a sudden stroke. Wally’s bright ray of love, light, and laughter remains with all who knew him. His was a life dedicated to what truly mattered: family, friends, nature, dogs, celebrations, good books, and making the world a better and more sustainable place. Wally lived his life to the fullest and shared his immense love for life and joy with others.
Wally was born in Mt. Clemens, Mich., to Marvin and Mary Simonson. He attended Utica High School in Utica and college at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, and University of San Francisco. He moved to the Bay Area in 1985, where he worked for Dow Jones in San Francisco before creating his own company in San Mateo County. He met his life partner and husband, Jerry Gomez, in 1989, and they lived most of their 32 years together in Pacifica.
Wally loved the Coastside, the beautiful Pacific Ocean just blocks from home, the rolling hills, and the informal, friendly lifestyle of its residents. He was active in protecting this special place and involved in many environmental efforts to protect it. Wally helped found the San Gregorio Environmental Resource Center whose mission is to preserve and protect the Coastside’s natural habitats for endangered species. He also served on the Board of the Coastside Habitat Coalition.
Wally regularly served as lead chef for the many banquets and events that raised money for these and other institutions dedicated to protecting and preserving our beautiful coast. He was also active in the Devil’s Slide Tunnel campaign that brought about a more environmentally friendly solution to rerouting Highway 1 through Montara Mountain. From that successful campaign, County voters overwhelmingly approved the Tunnel on Highway 1.
Wally was active in his business and loved working with residents throughout San Mateo County. He enjoyed his visits and time off in the desert, which he also called home, and his many friends in the Palm Springs area. He was always positive and appreciated the lighter side of life. He was keenly sensitive to the needs of others and was a fierce advocate for fairness and equality. He cherished celebrations, particularly where good food, good wine, and costumes were involved. He loved to cook for others with a bend toward his French-Canadian roots and lived the adage that the happiest of times are those spent in the planning of celebration.
Wally is survived by his husband, brothers Steve, Paul, Bill, Bobby (Cupples), and sister Margaret and their loving families and his many friends in the Bay Area and Palm Springs. Memorial services will be announced soon and his life celebrated at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the San Gregorio Environmental Resource Center: https://sgerc.org/index.html
