June 24, 1940 – May 11, 2022
Virginia Lloyd, age 81, of Montara, passed away Wednesday, May 11, surrounded by her family.
Virginia was born to Olga and Jack Biale on June 24,1940, in San Francisco, where she grew up. She was an oncology nurse for 10 years at Seton Hospital in Daly City. After retiring, she and her husband, George Walsh, started their business Herbal Gardens making ceramic pots, which they sold at Bay Area art festivals.
Virginia is survived by her brother, John Biale, and children Danny Lloyd, Debbie (Kathy) Lloyd-Hochanadel and Lisa (Garth) Gonzalves and grandchildren Jennife (Alex) Bunzel, Daniel (Jessica) Lloyd, Rhiana and Cohlton Gonzalves, and two great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents and her loving husband, George.
