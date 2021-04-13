Virginia Beatrice (Richardson) Pitts, 87, passed away at home on March 10, 2021. Virginia was born in Bowling Green, Virginia, on Oct. 30, 1933, to Daniel Richardson and Susie (Reynolds) Richardson. Virginia graduated from Union High School in 1952 and later in life continued her education in Childhood Development, earning credits from San Francisco State University and enjoyed a fulfilling career in education. Virginia married Franklin H. Pitts on June 14, 1952. They were married for 29 years, before his passing in 1981. Virginia was a good and faithful servant of the Lord. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, always putting her family first. She loved life, had a wonderful sense of humor, and lived to her fullest. She was lovingly known as Momma, Ginny Bug and Granda. Virginia was a passionate artist and an avid quilter and made beautiful quilts for all her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She had a new project almost daily, each filled with love for her family and friends.
Virginia is survived by three loving children, Van, Deborah and Alan Pitts; daughters-in-law Connie and Lisa; four beautiful granddaughters, Brittny Ramirez (with Luis), Natalie Bowe, Jessica Bowe and Lisa Renee Pitts; and seven great-grandchildren, Isaiah, Christian, Santana, Paris, Armani, Layla and Olive, all of whom she cherished and adored. She is also survived by her beloved sisters-in-law, Mabel Kornegay, Virginia (Sis), Florence, Jean and Linda Richardson. Services were held at Chapel by the Sea in Pacifica.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.