Aug. 18, 1951–Nov. 21, 2021 

Tula Lang O’Reilly

Tula Lang O’Reilly died peacefully in Sacramento, Calif., with her husband by her side. She succumbed after a three-year battle with a very rare pulmonary condition.

Tula was born to Florence and Parker Bakke and grew up in South San Francisco. She graduated from South San Francisco High School in 1969. In 1970 she moved to Pacifica, married her husband, Bob, and raised their daughter, Michelle, before moving to Fairfield in 1995.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Jimmy, her husband, Bob Lang, and daughter Michelle Lang Radicali. She is survived by her husband, Seamus, and his sons Jeremy and Matthew O’Reilly(Chrissy), and by the loves of her life, grandchildren Mea and David Radicali, Kayleigh and Kieran O’Reilly, and Whitney and Camryn O’Reilly. She is also survived by her son-in-law, Dave Radicali. 

Tula was an extremely talented person. She was an expert stained glass restorer and worked on several restoration projects throughout the Bay Area. She was lovingly known for being the “picture lady” for the AYSO program for several years. She was a certified Master Gardener by the University of California. She designed and made fashions for high-fashion dolls and had clients all over the world. She was regularly published in doll-collecting magazines. She was an accomplished quilter, a watercolorist painter and, most recently, a maker of custom greeting cards. She was a beautiful woman and will be missed by all who knew her. Funeral services were private.

