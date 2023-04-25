May 7, 1947 – Feb. 24, 2023

Toni Ann Boykin

Born in Seattle, Toni was the eldest of six children of Donald Lewis and Eileen (nee Carter) Lewis. The family arrived in San Francisco in 1958. Their first San Francisco home was on the roaring river of 19th Avenue, one block from Golden Gate Park. The park became both a playground and refuge for her and her (then) four siblings. Later, in the Haight Ashbury district, she attended Lowell and then Polytechnic High School and gained another sister. At 18 Toni got her first job and shortly after met her beloved Wayne. Following a whirlwind romance, they married. After Wayne left the Navy, they spent some time in his home state of Mississippi before returning to the Bay Area and settling. 

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

More Stories

John Theodore Brink II

John Theodore Brink II

  • 0

John Theodore Brink II passed away peacefully on June 20, 2022, at age 82. He was the beloved husband of Jean E. Brink; loving father of Laura Brink Ritenour and Adam Chapman Brink; caring grandpa of Serena Ritenour, and Avery and Tyler Brink.

Robert J. Moore

Robert J. Moore

  • 0

Robert J. Moore made his final Irish goodbye the morning of May 30, 2022. Born on Dec. 30, 1954, he spent 67 years doing exactly what he liked to do. Bob loved the outdoors, music, SF Giants, 49ers, NASCAR, the Sharp Park golf course (especially the 19th hole with his brothers Mike and Bill)…

Susan Alyce Blume (Ostovar)

Susan Alyce Blume (Ostovar)

  • Updated
  • 0

Susan Alyce Blume (Ostovar) passed peacefully at her home in Sharp Park, May 24, 2022, at age 59. Born in Chicago, the family moved to Pacifica when she was 2, where she lived for her entire life. Susan attended Terra Nova High School and Skyline College. She was certified by the Red Cross i…

Anne N. Dowd

Anne N. Dowd

  • 0

Anne N. Dowd was born in San Francisco, Calif., on Sept. 3, 1937, and was raised in Daly City. A longtime resident of Pacifica, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, Thomas P. Dowd Jr.She leaves behind her children, Thomas P. III (Mariann Freed), Jeanne (Greg Spangler)…

Richard Francis Rummelhart

Richard Francis Rummelhart

  • Updated
  • 1

Richard Francis Rummelhart, 75, passed away peacefully at his home, on Monday, June 6, 2022, while in the loving presence of his wife of 50 years. Richard (Rick) was born on May 7, 1947, to Francis John and Eleanor Louise Rummelhart at St. Anthony Hospital in Denver, Colo. He was the first o…

Carlos Edwin Auerbach

Carlos Edwin Auerbach

  • 0

Carlos Edwin Auerbach passed away peacefully on Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022, at his home in Pacifica, Calif. He was born in El Salvador, Central America, July 30, 1943.

Ellen M. Murray

Ellen M. Murray

  • 0

Our loving mother, Ellen, passed away peacefully on May 19, 2022, at age 85, at Kaiser Hospital, in South San Francisco. She was born in Phoenix, Arizona, on April 5, 1937, to John and Helen Krieg. She is predeceased by her loving husband of 51 years, Thomas; her parents, John and Helen Krie…

Nancy Louise Brown

Nancy Louise Brown

  • 0

Nancy Louise Brown, 80, of Pacifica, passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022, in South San Francisco. She was born on Oct. 27, 1941, in San Francisco, to Manuel Matthew George and Dorothy Becker Reynolds. She married Carl E. Brown Sr. in 1958 and moved to Pacifica in 1963 to raise a family. She …

Ruth Inez Withee

Ruth Inez Withee

  • 1929 - 2022
  • 0

Ruth Inez Withee, or “Mimi,” age 92, passed away on May 25, 2022, in Stockton, Calif. She was a faithful follower of Jesus Christ and worshipped at the Landmark Missionary Baptist Church in Stockton for many years.

Recommended for you