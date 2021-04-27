Tessie Joan Milenewicz passed away in Pacifica, Calif., on Sunday, April 4, 2021. She was 47 years old. She was born on Sunday,
June 3, 1973, at UCSF Hospital in San Francisco, to Wayne Milenewicz and Shannon (Thompson, Milenewicz) Olson. She is survived by her son, Sunny (Wade, Junior) Washington; her father, Wayne D. Milenewicz; her
mother, Shannon K. Olson; her three brothers, Stanley J. Milenewicz II, Preston T. Milenewicz and Nathan W. Milenewicz; her two sisters, Jayne K. Milenewicz and Eva M. Cosgrove; and two birth-children, Tearra D. Olson and Antonio A. Olson.
Tessie had been ill for many years, and the Lord took her home. Her favorite Sunday School song as a child attending Pacifica Baptist Church that she remembered and sang to her mother and sisters, even as an adult, was: “Heaven is a wonderful place, filled with Glory and Grace! I want to see my Savior’s face. Oh! Heaven is a Wonderful Place!” Rest in the arms of your Savior, my dear daughter.
