Terry Bower was a beloved Pacifica resident. She passed away unexpectedly on July 11, 2023, from a stroke and heart attack. She was 75 years old and her family is deeply saddened by such a sudden loss.
For many years, Terry contributed to the community in Pacifica — from being the Terra Nova Tiger mascot in high school to building her own home and raising her daughter. She loved loudly, expressively and unconditionally, and will forever be missed by those who were lucky to know her while she was here. Her presence was incomparable, her friendship unwavering, and her heart full of warmth.
