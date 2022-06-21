Susan Alyce Blume (Ostovar) passed peacefully at her home in Sharp Park, May 24, 2022, at age 59. Born in Chicago, the family moved to Pacifica when she was 2, where she lived for her entire life. Susan attended Terra Nova High School and Skyline College. She was certified by the Red Cross in CPR and First Aid. Her work career included the San Mateo Service Agency, Pacifica Park and Recreation, and the Sequoia branch of the YMCA.
Her enthusiasm and devotion led to a lifetime commitment to working with children. She worked for the Jefferson School District as a special education aide for almost 15 years. Letters from families and staff spoke of her commitment, sensitivity and loyalty to the children. You might have seen her driving a Miller O’Brian tow truck or pouring your drink with that big smile at Winters, the Sea Bowl or The Surf. As a cancer survivor and team leader for the “Blumin’ Striders,” she raised money in Pacifica’s annual Relay for Life. She loved to garden, dance, dress up on Halloween and go to the spa. Trips to Oregon to see the “grands” (grandchildren) were her favorite.
She is survived by her daughter, Shannon Alyce Blume; four grandchildren, Lilly, Natalie, Dylan and Jaxson; her sister, Laura Ann Quillman (Steve), and brothers Darius Michael Ostovar (Monte) and Reza Ali Ostovar (Yang). A private family service was held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pacifica Resource Center.
