Steven L. Crowell

After a long illness, Steven passed on Dec. 12 in Pacifica. He is survived by his devoted wife, Carol; loving sons Gregory (Tonya), Eric, and Christopher; grandchildren Zachary (Mariko) and Samual (Cassidy); and his great-grandchildren, Sophia, Abigail and Hadley.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Peter Catholic Church in Pacifica on Tuesday, Dec. 28, under the direction of Pacifica’s Chapel by the Sea Mortuary in Pacifica. A scheduled interment with Military Honors is to take place at a later date at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. Donations in Steve’s memory may be sent to St. Anthony’s Dining Room and are preferred.
