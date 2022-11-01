Stephen Van Zant Jr.

Stephen Van Zant Jr., a Pacifica native and lifelong resident whose warmth, laughter and generosity filled every room he was in, died Oct. 19 at Kaiser Hospital in South San Francisco. He was 39. 

A larger-than-life presence at family holidays, friends’ weddings and informal gatherings, Stephen loved regaling the crowd with a funny story, carving the Thanksgiving turkey and Christmas roast, very loudly cheering on his Bay Area sports teams, teasing his nieces and nephews and, of course, hugging with all his might. 

