Stephen Van Zant Jr., a Pacifica native and lifelong resident whose warmth, laughter and generosity filled every room he was in, died Oct. 19 at Kaiser Hospital in South San Francisco. He was 39.
A larger-than-life presence at family holidays, friends’ weddings and informal gatherings, Stephen loved regaling the crowd with a funny story, carving the Thanksgiving turkey and Christmas roast, very loudly cheering on his Bay Area sports teams, teasing his nieces and nephews and, of course, hugging with all his might.
He leaves behind the many friends, from one end of town to the other, whom he met through the years playing youth sports, working after school at Nick’s busing tables and maturing into a family man whose children now go to the same schools he did.
A hard worker who often put in six-day weeks in the flooring business, he was a man of deep convictions who was proud of his family, his hometown and his blue-collar values. At the center of his universe were his wife, Melody, and their children Shiloh, 14, and Rowan, 7.
Stephen was called “the miracle baby” when he was born three months premature at Children’s Hospital in San Francisco. The youngest of Nancy and Steve Van Zant’s three children, his childhood was filled with St. Peter Church youth basketball games and the many parish events organized by his mom, who was a member of the Women’s Guild, and his dad, who was president of the Men’s Club.
He attended Oddstad Elementary School and Ortega Middle School and was a 2001 graduate of Terra Nova High School where he played basketball, baseball and football.
His favorite times were spent going down the river at Camp Pit with his cousins, vacationing in Cobb Mountain with boyhood friends, hosting barbecues in his Vallemar backyard, dressing up in Melody’s incredible Halloween costumes, snacking on cookies and milk and taking special getaways to Santa Barbara with his family.
Stephen is survived by his wife, Melody, and children Shiloh and Rowan, of Pacifica, mother Nancy, of Pacifica, sister Nichole (Jubal) England, of Pacifica, brother Zachary (Stacy), of San Anselmo, mother-in-law Flavia Martinez, of Pacifica, brother-in-law Mauricio (Shannon) Martinez, of Pacifica, sister-in-law Yaosca (Scott) Smith, of Virginia, many nieces and nephews, many aunts and uncles, and dozens upon dozens of cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Stephen Sr., his maternal grandparents Vern and Rachel Partridge, and his paternal grandparents Walter Van Zant Sr. and Elynor Van Zant McKinnon.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, at St. Peter Catholic Church, 700 Oddstad Blvd., Pacifica. A reception will follow.
