Shirley Elizabeth Gibson was a smart, dedicated attorney who fought against displacement and for fair and affordable housing for low-income tenants throughout the San Francisco Bay Area, including in Pacifica. Shirley bravely fought through recurring cancer for 11 years without complaint or fear of death, all the while continuing to extend her kindness, energy and dedication to the people and causes she cared about to the very end. She died peacefully on Nov. 4, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her family. She was 49.
In 2007, she joined the Legal Aid Society of San Mateo County to develop their housing practice and eviction defense program, rising to become the directing attorney of their Housing unit in 2011, in which capacity she served for the rest of her career. In 2019, Shirley was recognized by the Western Center for Law and Poverty with the Mary Burdick Advocacy Award for her extraordinary contributions to social justice in the arena of housing stability for low-income tenants and homeowners.
A memorial service and celebration of Shirley’s life is scheduled for 6 p.m. PST on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at the First Unitarian Universalist Society of San Francisco. Due to COVID protocols, capacity is limited for the in-person event. To register or to get information about the live-stream and additional ways to honor Shirley, please visit tinyurl.com/ShirleyGibsonMemorial.
