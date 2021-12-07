Shirley Elizabeth Gibson

Shirley Elizabeth Gibson was a smart, dedicated attorney who fought against displacement and for fair and affordable housing for low-income tenants throughout the San Francisco Bay Area, including in Pacifica. Shirley bravely fought through recurring cancer for 11 years without complaint or fear of death, all the while continuing to extend her kindness, energy and dedication to the people and causes she cared about to the very end. She died peacefully on Nov. 4, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her family. She was 49.

In 2007, she joined the Legal Aid Society of San Mateo County to develop their housing practice and eviction defense program, rising to become the directing attorney of their Housing unit in 2011, in which capacity she served for the rest of her career. In 2019, Shirley was recognized by the Western Center for Law and Poverty with the Mary Burdick Advocacy Award for her extraordinary contributions to social justice in the arena of housing stability for low-income tenants and homeowners. 

A memorial service and celebration of Shirley’s life is scheduled for 6 p.m. PST on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021,  at the First Unitarian Universalist Society of San Francisco. Due to COVID protocols, capacity is limited for the in-person event. To register or to get information about the live-stream and additional ways to honor Shirley, please visit tinyurl.com/ShirleyGibsonMemorial.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

More Stories

Patricia Elizabeth Loew

Patricia Elizabeth Loew

  • 0

Pat Loew, our beloved wife, mother, sister, Nonni, Nani, aunt and friend passed away on March 19, 2021, peacefully, with her family by her side. Pat was born in San Francisco, Calif., in 1942 to Al and Yole Ferrigno. Pat leaves behind her husband, Bill, her cherished partner and companion of…

Eleanor (Pinaroc) Linsangan

  • 0

With profound sadness, we share and mourn the passing of our devoted and immensely loving mother, Eleanor, who passed in Pacifica, Calif., on March 3, 2021.

Jo Ann Zavoral

Jo Ann Zavoral

  • 0

Jo Ann Zavoral was born on June 21 in Henderson, Iowa, and is preceded in death by her husband, Glen Zavoral Sr., mother Virginia Barkley, father James Blaine Parker, and brother Reginal James Parker. Jo Ann is survived by her daughter Jo-Lynn Ruedas, son Glen Zavoral Jr., and daughter Jacki…

Mari Elizabeth Brumm-Merrill

Mari Elizabeth Brumm-Merrill

  • 0

Mari loved art, music, theater, wine-tasting, reading mysteries, playing bocce ball, and spending time with family and friends, especially her grandchildren.

Mildred "Mikel" Toshiko Hutchinson

Mildred "Mikel" Toshiko Hutchinson

  • Updated
  • 0

Mildred “Mikel” Toshiko Hutchinson, 78, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, after a brief illness.

Joyce Callaway Williams Massola

Joyce Callaway Williams Massola

  • 0

On Jan. 29, 2021, Joyce Callaway Williams Massola passed away peacefully at 9:17 a.m. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Ernie Massola, her younger brother Robert Williams Jr., and her mother and father, Redelle Emily Amos and Robert Bernard Williams Sr. Joyce is survived by he…

Madeline Eda McGoldrick

Madeline Eda McGoldrick

  • 0

Madeline Eda McGoldrick, neé Meda, entered into eternal rest on Jan. 8, 2021, at age 88. She grew up in the Marina District in San Francisco. She was an only child, but she had her cousins, Adrienne and Barbara, to grow up with and they remained as close as sisters throughout their lives. He…

Recommended for you