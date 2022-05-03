Rudy Benton

Mr. B passed away on July 30, 2021, at the age of 84.
We are holding his Celebration of Life and Teaching from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at San Pedro Valley Park. Join us for games, music, dancing, and a Mr. B. button.
If you would like to attend, please RSVP to Carol and Kathryn Benton at rudybenton1@gmail.com by May 20.
(0) entries
