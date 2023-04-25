Rose Rosa, a beautiful “Rose” we called mom, grandmother, great-grandmother and mother-in-law passed away in her home on March 25, 2023, after years of battling illnesses and complications from being a diabetic. She was 85.
Rose Rosa was born on September 15, 1937 in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is survived by her four daughters, Doriann Rosa-Boatwright, Raelynn Rosa, Tracey Hall, Stephanie Alonzo, 11 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and three sons-in-law.
