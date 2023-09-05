Ron J. O’Brien

Ronald “Ron” O’Brien passed away on August 11, 2023, at the age of 74, in his hometown of Pacifica, Calif. His battle with cancer in recent years showed his courage in facing life’s challenges with a smile and a hefty dose of humor and sarcasm.
He was a beloved member of the Pacifica community as well as an avid outdoorsman and adventurer. He was a top-notch water-skier, accomplished scuba diver and spear fisherman, and a meticulous builder and restorer of classic cars and hot rods.
Ron lived his life with the motto “He who dies with the most toys wins.” He always had an assortment of boats, trucks, hot rods, motorhomes, and all the trappings for each that one could possibly desire. When Ron played, he played hard, and he certainly played in style. However, these toys would have held no value had they not been shared with the plethora of family and friends that Ron loved to host the most. And he was ALWAYS the host with the most.
Of all that Ron loved most in life, his children and family were at the top of the list. He was the most wonderful and devoted father, husband, and grandfather in his own special way that was gentle yet gruff. We can hear him now, telling us to “stop sniveling” and get on with it.
Ron is survived by his wife, Tina; and his children, Jodie Wenrich and her husband, J.J., Jenny Leet and her husband, Carlos, Tony Johnson and his wife, Michelle, and Rob Johnson and his wife, Shelly. Ron is additionally survived by his many grandchildren.
It was Ron’s wish that his life be celebrated privately, which we will continue to do every single day.
