Rodger Miller, Not the Singer, passed away Thursday, Sept. 9. Showing me how to check my oil, Rodger had a massive heart attack. It is a comfort to all of us who knew and loved Rodger to know he was outside when this happened,100 feet from HIS ocean, sun on his face, beloved dog at his side, right here in Pacifica.

Rodger Miller will be included in the annual prayer circle this week at Kelly’s Cove. According to the friends at NorCal Surf Shop, Rodger was the “Kelly Slater of his time, surfing all over the world in the ‘60s and ‘70s.” Facebook group: Kelly’s Cove & Ocean Beach memories. Rodger Miller 1949 –2021. Rodger is survived by his daughter, nephew and brother-in-law. If you can not make it to Kelly’s Cove nor catch a wave for him, please donate to the ASPCA Barbara Pope, Sharp Park.

Ian Anderson Owens

Ian Anderson Owens

  • Updated
  • 0

Ian Anderson Owens, a beautiful, big-brown-eyed angel, was sent to us 46 years ago, but he was unexpectedly taken from us, it's believed, on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, apparently from a heart attack. "Handsome man" was the pet name given him by his loving mama, Sally Owens, since his birth in Sa…

Mary Rose Favuzzi

Mary Rose Favuzzi

  • Updated
  • 0

Mary Rose Favuzzi went peacefully to be with the Lord on Nov. 28, 2020, at the age of 95. Mary Rose was born to Giovanni and Salvatrice (DeSimone) Bartolotta, Aug. 30, 1925, in the Bronx, New York. Mary Rose met her beloved husband, Dominick, on the dance floor, and they were married Sept. 2…

Gerard Pierre Jean Jr.

Gerard Pierre Jean Jr.

  • Updated
  • 0

Jan. 20, 1931 – Dec. 7, 2020 Gerard Pierre Jean Jr. (Gerry) passed away peacefully Dec. 7, 2020, at his home in Pacifica, Calif., surrounded by his loving family. He was born Jan. 20, 1931, in Lewiston, Maine, to Gerard P. and Marguerite (Girardin) Jean. After attending St. Patrick's Element…

Kenneth Michael Krause

Kenneth Michael Krause

  • Updated
  • 0

Kenneth Michael Krause of Pacifica, Calif., passed away unexpectedly at his home of a cardiac-related condition on Nov. 30, 2020, at the age of 73. He is cherished and survived by his loving wife, Judy, of 48 years, and his three children Renee, Christopher and Kevin as well as their spouses…

Elizabeth M. Moore

Elizabeth M. Moore

  • Updated
  • 0

1928 – 2020 Our beautiful mother and grandmother quietly slipped into eternity early Dec. 9, 2020. Born to Portuguese parents in Hawaii, she was raised in Honolulu. She was walking to Mass that "day that will live in infamy" and witnessed firsthand the destruction. She worked summers in orde…

+2
Malcolm McIntire

Malcolm McIntire

  • Updated
  • 0

Malcolm Conrad McIntire passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 22, surrounded by family at his home in Pacifica. He was 101 years old.  His greatest love, besides his family, was reading. He read many books and periodicals, right up until the last weeks of his life. He enjoyed many topics, b…

Stewart Ellsworth Cross

Stewart Ellsworth Cross

  • Updated
  • 0

Stewart Cross was born in San Francisco on Dec. 5, 1941. He was the second son of Edwin Curtis Cross and Stephanie Smith Cross. He married Christine Hawkins Cross on Feb. 19, 2002. Stewart was a traveling man. At the age of 6, Stewart's parents bought a 40-foot sailboat and, along with 8-yea…

Patricia (Patty) Anne McNally

Patricia (Patty) Anne McNally

  • Updated
  • 0

Kindness, dedication, warmth, love and inspiration are just a few words used to describe Patty. She lived her values every day and the world was a better place with her in it.  Patricia (Patty) Anne McNally was born in San Diego, Calif., on March 17, 1951, to loving parents Marie and Peter J…

Joseph Aldo Smith

  • Updated
  • 0

1950 – 2020 Joseph Aldo Smith, "Aldo" to his friends, was born in Bedford, Ind., on Aug. 27, 1950. Surrounded by his family, Aldo passed away peacefully at home on Nov. 7, 2020, after a long courageous battle with cancer. He is survived by his loving wife, Jill Smith, and stepdaughter Charlo…

Jed Louis Avtonomoff

Jed Louis Avtonomoff

  • Updated
  • 0

Jed Louis Avtonomoff died Tuesday morning, June 9, 2020, peacefully, while at home, from natural causes. He was 44 years old. A true California native, Jed grew up near the ocean in Pacifica, Calif., attending Sharp Park School and Terra Nova High School, where he maintained a near-perfect 4…

