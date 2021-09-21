Rodger Miller, Not the Singer, passed away Thursday, Sept. 9. Showing me how to check my oil, Rodger had a massive heart attack. It is a comfort to all of us who knew and loved Rodger to know he was outside when this happened,100 feet from HIS ocean, sun on his face, beloved dog at his side, right here in Pacifica.
Rodger Miller will be included in the annual prayer circle this week at Kelly’s Cove. According to the friends at NorCal Surf Shop, Rodger was the “Kelly Slater of his time, surfing all over the world in the ‘60s and ‘70s.” Facebook group: Kelly’s Cove & Ocean Beach memories. Rodger Miller 1949 –2021. Rodger is survived by his daughter, nephew and brother-in-law. If you can not make it to Kelly’s Cove nor catch a wave for him, please donate to the ASPCA Barbara Pope, Sharp Park.
