Robert Willhoite, 86, of Pacifica, Calif., passed away on Aug. 3, 2023.
Bob was born to Alpha and Robert Willhoite, of Madera, Calif. He grew up in Madera and later joined the United States Navy after graduating from high school. After serving in the military, Bob relocated to Pacifica and married his wife, Karen. Together they raised two daughters and were married for nearly 62 years.
Over the years, Bob had lots of interests and many different hobbies. He enjoyed jewelry making, cooking, gardening, abalone diving, fishing with his buddies and camping with his family. His more recent pastimes included beach combing for treasures at Linda Mar Beach, greeting his furry (canine) friends with treats while out on walks, and entertaining his neighborhood crew with his legendary stories! Bob will be missed by so many, but never forgotten.
Bob is survived by his wife, Karen, and his two daughters, Lori and Lisa, along with their spouses, Pete and Terry, and two grandchildren, Courtney and Matthew.
Friends are invited to a memorial service, which will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. The service will be at the Chapel By The Sea in Pacifica, followed by a celebration of Bob’s life at the Pacifica Community Center.
