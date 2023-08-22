Robert Willhoite

Robert Willhoite, 86, of Pacifica, Calif., passed away on Aug. 3, 2023.

Bob was born to Alpha and Robert Willhoite, of Madera, Calif. He grew up in Madera and later joined the United States Navy after graduating from high school. After serving in the military, Bob relocated to Pacifica and married his wife, Karen. Together they raised two daughters and were married for nearly 62 years.

More Stories

Bernie Sifry

Bernie Sifry

  • 0

Bernard Sifry, a Pacific resident from 2002 until recently, died on Nov. 5 in Princeton Junction, New Jersey, at his daughter’s home. He was 89 and died of complications of heart disease and Alzheimer’s.

Michael Francis Gilbride

  • Sept. 7, 1954 – Nov. 5, 2022
  • 0

Michael Gilbride passed away unexpectedly at home on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. 

Arthur R. Paik, DDS

Arthur R. Paik, DDS

  • 0

Arthur R. Paik, DDS, known as Randy Paik, of Pacifica, Calif., passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at his residential care home in Daly City, at age 79. He was born in Los Angeles, on Feb. 25, 1943. His death was quick and followed a decline in health over several years due to m…

Stephen Van Zant Jr.

Stephen Van Zant Jr.

  • 1

Stephen Van Zant Jr., a Pacifica native and lifelong resident whose warmth, laughter and generosity filled every room he was in, died Oct. 19 at Kaiser Hospital in South San Francisco. He was 39. 

Patricia Anne Burns

Patricia Anne Burns

  • 0

Patricia Anne Burns passed away on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at home in Pacifica of pancreatic cancer, with her husband, Bob, by her side.

John Gerard Donnellan

John Gerard Donnellan

  • Updated
  • 0

John Gerard Donnellan, born Sept. 23, 1937, was a thoughtful, outgoing, kind Irishman who went by many names: “Pan Am Jack,” “Grandpa,” “Jack,” “Sponsor,” “Union Rep” and “Uncle Jackie.” However, the descriptions of him remained constant: Dependable, Funny, Helpful, Intelligent, Frugal, Stor…

Roberto ‘Robbie’ Antonio Artiga

Roberto ‘Robbie’ Antonio Artiga

  • Jan. 1, 1969 – Sept. 15, 2022
  • 0

Remembering and honoring Robbie Artiga who died at age 53. He was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, and was the beloved son of the late Antonio Artiga, and Analicia and Jose Minguela. Growing up, Robbie lived in Pacifica, attended Good Shepherd School and graduated from Serra High School in 1987. He…

Sheila Ann Murray

Sheila Ann Murray

  • Updated
  • 0

Sheila lost her 10-plus-year battle with cancer on Sept. 27, 2022. But despite the ravages to her body from invasive treatments and surgeries, the pain she was forced to endure, and the numerous indignities foisted upon her by this disease and its complications, she maintained her positive a…

Donna Curnen-Robb

Donna Curnen-Robb

  • 0

On Sept. 12, 2022, Donna Curnen-Robb, loving mother of three, passed away at the age of 84 after suffering from a stroke. A third-generation San Franciscan and graduate of Balboa High School, Donna married Donald Robb Sr., had three children, and moved to the Linda Mar area of Pacifica where…

Nancy Wynn Craig

Nancy Wynn Craig

  • 0

Dr. Nancy Wynn Craig died after a long illness on Sept. 15, 2022. Nancy was the middle of three children of Robert and Katharine Craig, in Los Angeles, Calif. She attended high school at Westlake School for Girls. She then attended Stanford University, graduating in 1969 with a Bachelor of A…

