Robert Lamoreaux, a resident of Pacifica, passed away peacefully on May 24, 2021. He was the beloved husband of Rosita; loving father of Curtis Lamoreaux, Robert Reese and Gary Reese; dear grandfather of Charles Reese; and loving brother of Marge Middleton. He will also be missed by his companion Fred, his dog.
Robert was a U.S. Army veteran, serving during the Vietnam War. He was a bus driver for Greyhound for many years. He was also an avid reader, especially enjoying Westerns.
Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial service at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 10, at Duggan’s Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Ave., in Daly City. Memorial donations may be made to: Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301.
