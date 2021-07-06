Robert Lamoreaux, a resident of Pacifica, passed away peacefully on May 24, 2021. He was the beloved husband of Rosita; loving father of Curtis Lamoreaux, Robert Reese and Gary Reese; dear grandfather of Charles Reese; and loving brother of Marge Middleton. He will also be missed by his companion Fred, his dog.

Robert was a U.S. Army veteran, serving during the Vietnam War. He was a bus driver for Greyhound for many years. He was also an avid reader, especially enjoying Westerns.

Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial service at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 10, at Duggan’s Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Ave., in Daly City. Memorial donations may be made to: Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

More Stories

Martina Wendy Balen

Martina Wendy Balen

  • Updated
  • 0

Martina Wendy Balen Oct. 3, 1969 – Sept. 8, 2020 With heavy hearts, we announce the unexpected passing of Martina in her home in Pinehurst, Texas. Born in Okinawa to CWO2 William (Bill) and Susanna Balen. She was intelligent, determined, athletic and often stubborn. From an early age, she lo…

Patricia (Patt) Jean Bond Fischer

Patricia (Patt) Jean Bond Fischer

  • Updated
  • 0

Patricia (Patt) Jean Bond Fischer, beloved mother, mother-in-law, sister, and friend, left her earthly burdens behind on Sept. 19, 2020; at the age of 86. Born in Nehawka, Nebraska, Patt graduated from Camdenton High School, Missouri, and earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Mis…

Leslie Linhares

Leslie Linhares

  • Updated
  • 0

Leslie Linhares, a resident of South San Francisco passed away peacefully on Sept. 7, 2020, at the age of 90 doing what she loved best, reading a book in her garden.  Leslie was born in San Francisco and raised in Daly City.  She graduated from OPLH ’44 and ICA ’48. She earned her Bachelor’s…

The Fine Art of Patience

The Fine Art of Patience

  • Updated
  • 0

The Rev. Thomas Nibbe Sunday, August 30, 2020 @ 11 a.m. Dear God, today we need your help…we need to draw upon your wisdom.  We’re not very patient people.  We always seem to want what we want…and we want it now.  Therefore, we’re willing to take up the task to learn the fine art of […]

Rosemarie Wilson

Rosemarie Wilson

  • Updated
  • 0

Rosemarie Wilson Rosemarie Wilson passed away at the age 84 on July 30,2020. She is survived by Eileen Wilkerson (Cliff) of Pacifica, Holly Lessa (Les) of Vacaville, Cori Badertscher (Fred) of American Canyon and Amy Heikura (Jerry) of Mt.Shasta as well as eight grandchildren and six great-g…

Barbara Loraine Morrow

Barbara Loraine Morrow

  • Updated
  • 0

Barbara Loraine Morrow December 7, 1931 – June 24, 2020 Barbara passed peacefully at Adventist Health Sonora. Born in Flint Michigan, one of three children to Marie Bernice Burgess and Benjamin Burgess. After high school Barbara enlisted in the United States Air Force where she began her mil…

Nancy Marie Jensen

Nancy Marie Jensen

  • Updated
  • 0

Nancy Marie Jensen 1938 – 2020 On Monday, June 22, 2020, Nancy Marie Jensen, loving wife and mother of two children, passed away at age 81 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.  Nancy was born in 1938 in Omaha Nebraska, moved with her family at age 5 to San Francisco and attended Bal…

Violet Rose Findlay

Violet Rose Findlay

  • Updated
  • 0

Violet Rose Findlay Feb. 3, 1939 – June  11, 2020 Violet Rose Findlay passed away peacefully in her sleep at home in Pacifica, CA on June 11, 2020 at the age of 81. Violet is survived by sons Grant Fraser (Lauretta) and Ron (Deanna), as well as granddaughters Sarah (fiancé Matt Buckley) and …

Carol J. Matias

Carol J. Matias

  • Updated
  • 0

Aug. 11, 1939 – April 29, 2020 Carol J. Matias, beloved wife, mother, grandmother & great grandmother passed away peacefully at home on April 29, 2020.   She was 80 years young. Carol was born in Loco, Oklahoma on August 11th, 1939. Her family moved to San Francisco in 1944. Carol was pr…

+2
Charles Martin Roberts

Charles Martin Roberts

  • 0

Charles Martin Roberts 1942-2020 Charles Martin Roberts, (Charlie), age 78, of Boise passed away at home on Friday, May 15, 2020, following a courageous seven month battle against stomach and lung cancer. Charlie was born on Jan. 7, 1942, in San Francisco, California to Jack and Louise Rober…

Recommended for you