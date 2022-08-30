Robert Jensen passed away suddenly on May 15, 2022. Born in San Francisco, in 1930, he lived his entire 92 years in California except for his time serving as a driver and rifleman in the Army in South Korea. Bob spent 27 years working for Mitchell Plumbing Co. in S.F. Then, in 1977, he and his wife moved to Meadow Vista, Calif., where he started his own plumbing and solar business. Bob could build many things, including the boat he raced and used in water ski racing as a member of the Pacifica Boat Club. He built his first set of skis for that too. He loved music, serving as a DJ in the VA hospital in Livermore on his return from the Korean War, and later he would bring his stereo equipment to boat club events where he was also known for his graceful dance moves — as a proud graduate of the Arthur Murray Dance School in S.F.
A consummate competitor, Bob also raced motorcycles (belonging to the Coastside Motorcycle Club) and was club champion in the Pacifica Bowling League. Bob won so many golf tournaments throughout his life that his family lost count. His neighbors in Pacifica, and later in Meadow Vista, knew him as the guy who could fix anything, which he generously did for anyone who asked. He loved to make people laugh and was quick with one-liners and funny stories. He never stopped learning, intrigued by gadgets and technology. He taught himself to cook after losing his beloved wife of 65 years, Nancy, in 2020, and even picked up new gardening tips just days before he passed.
