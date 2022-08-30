Robert Jensen

Robert Jensen passed away suddenly on May 15, 2022. Born in San Francisco, in 1930, he lived his entire 92 years in California except for his time serving as a driver and rifleman in the Army in South Korea. Bob spent 27 years working for Mitchell Plumbing Co. in S.F. Then, in 1977, he and his wife moved to Meadow Vista, Calif., where he started his own plumbing and solar business. Bob could build many things, including the boat he raced and used in water ski racing as a member of the Pacifica Boat Club. He built his first set of skis for that too. He loved music, serving as a DJ in the VA hospital in Livermore on his return from the Korean War, and later he would bring his stereo equipment to boat club events where he was also known for his graceful dance moves — as a proud graduate of the Arthur Murray Dance School in S.F.

A consummate competitor, Bob also raced motorcycles (belonging to the Coastside Motorcycle Club) and was club champion in the Pacifica Bowling League. Bob won so many golf tournaments throughout his life that his family lost count. His neighbors in Pacifica, and later in Meadow Vista, knew him as the guy who could fix anything, which he generously did for anyone who asked. He loved to make people laugh and was quick with one-liners and funny stories. He never stopped learning, intrigued by gadgets and technology. He taught himself to cook after losing his beloved wife of 65 years, Nancy, in 2020, and even picked up new gardening tips just days before he passed. 

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

More Stories

Emma Rae McDaniel

  • Updated
  • 0

Emma Rae McDaniel was born in San Francisco, Calif., on February 04, 1932, to Audrey and Raymond Baker. She attended and graduated from Vallejo High School and would later marry Joe E. McDaniel, USMC, which allowed them to travel to Tennessee, North and South Carolina as well as Okinawa with…

Frederica Maria Siebert Ware

Frederica Maria Siebert Ware

  • Updated
  • 0

Longtime Pacifica resident Frederica Maria Siebert Ware, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, teacher, and friend, passed away peacefully Oct. 3, 2021, at age 74, in Oakland, Calif. The wife of the late Garrett Dobson Ware, Fredi was mother to Nicholas (deceased), Monica, Justin, and D…

Edward William Arntzen

Edward William Arntzen

  • Updated
  • 0

Edward William Arntzen, born May 21, 1941, left this earthly realm on Oct. 9, 2021.

Joy Richardson

Joy Richardson

  • Updated
  • 0

Joy Richardson passed away the morning of Oct. 13, 2021. 

Ursula (Hoch) Sadlowski

Ursula (Hoch) Sadlowski

  • 0

Ursula (Hoch) Sadlowski passed away peacefully and unexpectedly on Sept. 25, 2021, at age 84, in San Francisco.

Janet C. Bordon

Janet C. Bordon

  • 0

Janet C. Bordon, a retired Filipino actress, real estate broker and entrepreneur, passed away peacefully in San Francisco on Sept. 22, 2021, ending her 31-year battle with cancer. She was surrounded by love from her mother, Josefa Bordon; daughter Jay Bordon, esq.; sisters Jennifer Banson an…

Recommended for you