Robert J. Moore made his final Irish goodbye the morning of May 30, 2022. Born on Dec. 30, 1954, he spent 67 years doing exactly what he liked to do. Bob loved the outdoors, music, SF Giants, 49ers, NASCAR, the Sharp Park golf course (especially the 19th hole with his brothers Mike and Bill), good food, gambling and strong drinks. He was funny, sometimes a little over the line, but he always made himself laugh. He was a very hard worker. As a pipe fitter for Local 38 he apparently built every building in San Francisco.
He was born to San Francisco residents Marie and Dick Moore, a hilariously fabulous mother and an SF police officer-father. He was joined by his siblings Jean (Steve Peitrabono), Bill (Vicky Moore), Julie (Gary Howard), Mike (Lisa Moore), and Anne (John Brady). He was one of the ring leaders of the feral children that grew up in Vallemar in the ‘60s. Legend has it a new kid in the neighborhood tried to make friends with Bob and he put that kid in a headlock initiating him into the group. He luckily graduated Terra Nova High School in 1973. He loved sports, playing soccer. We can’t say we have a ton of stories that surround his schoolwork. Mostly his younger years were spent running around with all the other Vallemar kids. Those friends/brothers have stood together for a lifetime — never losing touch, fishing, hunting, golfing, tailgating, and holding an annual barbecue where they retell all their adventures to anyone who will listen. No animal and very few fish were ever actually killed on the aforementioned trips. Despite putting a questionable amount of money into his bow, he never had the heart to loose an arrow at an animal.
Bob joined the Marines after high school and spent two years as a combat engineer stationed in Puerto Rico. Later he met his future wife, Shelley Moore, on a blind date at Winterland and the two quickly settled, having three kids: Kristine (Joe Taverna), Michelle (Christopher Stewart) and Nick (Maria Vasina). They stayed in Pacifica, buying a home, where Bob was able to start various projects. Shelley finished the rest of those projects in the years after their divorce. The two of them then became really good co-grandparents to Sierra, Brenna (Taverna), Terrin (Stewart) and Aaron (Moore).
In his final days, he had many visits and phone calls with family and friends. He had a banana milkshake, watched Indy, the Warriors, a Giants game, a round of golf, and, listening to Steely Dan, he passed peacefully in his sleep. A perfect ending to a life well lived.
