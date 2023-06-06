Rita Marie (Colivas) Hammerstad was born in Eureka, California, July 17, 1932, and passed away near her home in Pacifica, California, May 18, 2023, at age 90. She was raised in Eureka and San Francisco.
She received her teaching credential and married William (Bill) Hammerstad, June 24, 1956. Immediately after they were married, Bill entered the Army and was stationed in Alaska, so Rita lived with her brother and sister-in-law Jerry and Sheila Colivas in Eureka and taught at Heald’s Business College. After Bill was discharged, they bought a new home in Pacifica and never left, first living on La Rita Way and then Kent Drive. Rita and Bill were married for 63 years before Bill passed away in 2019.
Rita taught high school in San Francisco for over 33 years, first at Polytechnic High School and then Mission High School. After she retired, to keep busy she would substitute teach and did this for many years. She and Bill loved going on cruises with Princess Cruise Line and earned elite level status. They also traveled through Europe and spent time in Hawaii with their nephew Stephen Colivas and his wife, Jorisa. At the time of her passing she was planning a trip to Maui and Oahu in July. She also loved dancing and bowling. She and Bill attended many of the dance parties at KPIX Channel 5 in San Francisco back in the day and danced for many years. Bowling was her first love and she was a regular at Sea Bowl in Pacifica for over 60 years, participating in many bowling leagues and making many friends. She was still bowling at age 90. She also had a passion for her Zumba classes and her 4 p.m. “Martini Time” each afternoon!
Besides Bill, she was predeceased by her brothers James and Jerry Colivas and is survived by her nephews Stephen (Jorisa), Kurt (Peggy), Jerry (Linda), Tom, Sam (Sandi), and Robert (Donna) Colivas; nieces Christine (Ron) Titus and Karen Towns; and numerous great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews.
The family appreciates that Rita and Bill were able to stay in their home during their final years due to the tremendous support they had from Stephen and Jorisa.
Friends and family may visit at 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, at Duggan’s Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Ave., Daly City, with a Vigil Rosary at 5 p.m. A Funeral Service will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 8, at Duggan’s Serra Mortuary.
