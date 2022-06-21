Richard Francis Rummelhart, 75, passed away peacefully at his home, on Monday, June 6, 2022, while in the loving presence of his wife of 50 years. Richard (Rick) was born on May 7, 1947, to Francis John and Eleanor Louise Rummelhart at St. Anthony Hospital in Denver, Colo. He was the first of four children. He is survived by his wife, Mary Antonia Rummelhart; four children, eldest Richard Edward Rummelhart, and triplet daughters Denise Marie Barchas, Michele Marie Tomas and Laurie Marie Rummelhart; and five grandchildren, Ruby and Preston Rummelhart, and Mark and Chloe Tomas. He is preceded in death by Sawyer Orion Rummelhart. Rick is survived by many other family relatives and friends.
Rick lived an amazing, storied life. At age 17, he survived a lightning strike while playing baseball outside his home in Denver. This put him in the hospital for several weeks. At age 18, he was drafted into the Army and served with the 187th Assault Helicopter Company “Crusaders” where he worked on sheet metal repairs for the “Hueys,” serving one tour of duty in Vietnam. At the age of 30, he and his wife had triplet daughters, an unusual event for the time, especially given this was a natural birth, sans fertility drugs. Rick worked most of his work years for United Airlines and retired after 40 years of service as a mechanic and parts inspector for the company.
Rick’s final years were spent primarily in the comfort of his home in Pacifica, Calif., surrounded often by friends and family. He enjoyed bowling, was a local Bay Area sports fan, and spent many hours solving Sudoku puzzles while relaxing in his favorite chair in the living room.
At Rick’s request, a private Celebration of Life will be held. Donations can be made in his name to the IPF (Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis) Foundation or the charity of your choice.
