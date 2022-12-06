Rev. Piers M. Lahey

Rev. Piers M. Lahey passed away in Daly City, Calif., on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. Loving brother of Rev. M. Denis Lahey (Abbot of the Hartford Street Zen Center in San Francisco); beloved son of the late Donald Charles Lahey and Marie-Louise B. Lahey; and grandson of the late Gertrude T. Bocqueraz, of San Mateo.

Educated at St. Catherine of Siena Grammar School in Burlingame, William H. Crocker School in Hillsborough, the Woodside Priory School in Portola Valley, Lewis and Clark College in Portland, Oregon, and St. Patrick Seminary in Menlo Park, Calif. Fr. Lahey was ordained on Dec. 4, 1982, in San Francisco.

