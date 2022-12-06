Rev. Piers M. Lahey passed away in Daly City, Calif., on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. Loving brother of Rev. M. Denis Lahey (Abbot of the Hartford Street Zen Center in San Francisco); beloved son of the late Donald Charles Lahey and Marie-Louise B. Lahey; and grandson of the late Gertrude T. Bocqueraz, of San Mateo.
Educated at St. Catherine of Siena Grammar School in Burlingame, William H. Crocker School in Hillsborough, the Woodside Priory School in Portola Valley, Lewis and Clark College in Portland, Oregon, and St. Patrick Seminary in Menlo Park, Calif. Fr. Lahey was ordained on Dec. 4, 1982, in San Francisco.
Fr. Lahey loved music, playing the piano, literature, and especially dogs. In his younger years he loved refereeing soccer games up and down the San Francisco Peninsula. Above all, he loved his parishioners in the parishes of the San Francisco Archdiocese where he served nearly 40 years, beginning at Star of the Sea, in San Francisco., St. Anthony of Padua, in Novato, St. Charles Parish, in San Carlos, and the two parishes where he was honored to serve as pastor, Good Shepherd, in Pacifica, and, most recently, St. Andrew, in Daly City. He will be dearly missed.
A visitation was held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, at St. Andrew Church, Southgate and Sullivan Ave. in Daly City, with a vigil service at 5:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Church of the Good Shepherd, 901 Oceana Blvd., Pacifica. There will be a private interment.
Donations may be made in his memory to the San Francisco Archdiocese Priests Retirement Fund, 1 Peter Yorke Way, San Francisco, CA 94109.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.