Raymond Joseph Boucher passed away unexpectedly on April 10, 2023, at Sutter Memorial Trauma Hospital due to a fall and complications following an illness. He was 82 years old. His family is deeply saddened by his sudden passing.
Ray is survived by his wife, Diane, children Cheryl Williams, John, Morton (Angela), grandchildren April Geer (Ryan), Bryce Williams, Drew Williams, Amber Medlin (Brandon), Sarah Boucher and six great-grandchildren. He was a firefighter in Pacifica for 14 years working from volunteer to paid firefighter, to captain, as well as serving as president of the Firemen’s Union and as Fire Department training officer. He loved being a firefighter and following in his father’s footsteps, and over the years he helped to save many lives.
He was a member of the Dune Buggy Club that rode out on the Quarry and enjoyed going on dune buggy runs with the club. While working as a firefighter Ray enjoyed scaring people at the Spook House (it helped raise money for the community) that was run by the fire department for several years (in the 1970s). The lines were always long, and people enjoyed the show. Ray came in costume one year as a vampire, but the best was when he came dressed as Quasimodo with full makeup, (one eye dangling down below the other, burlap sack as clothes and green tights). It was great watching people’s faces as he drove down the street.
He joined Lee’s Judo Club since all three of his kids were already participating in it. When his boys John and Mort were younger, he ran their Cub Scout Troop and was a chaperone for daughter Cheryl’s St. Peter’s teen club trips and activities. In his spare time, he ran an upholstery shop and made custom snap-on tops for dune buggies.
After he retired from the fire department because of injuries on the job, he and his wife, Diane, purchased Dave’s Pizza out on the point, and the pizza parlor became known as “Ray’s Firehouse Pizza,” which provided tasty pizza and Anchor Steam beer (the first to have it on tap). Ray shared his love of all things fire related and decorated the restaurant with fire antiques. There was even a brass fire pole to slide on as well as an antique fire cart hanging from the ceiling.
From there he sold Ray’s Firehouse Pizza and moved with his family to Grass Valley to fulfill his dream of living in the country. He purchased 11 acres and built his dream home out there and lived happily with his wife and his two sons. Ray loved his city and put his heart and soul into it.
There is a Celebration of Life for him on July 29, 2023, if anyone is interested in attending. For more information contact Cheryl Williams at wonderwoman_97@hotmail.com.
