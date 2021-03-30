Pat Loew, our beloved wife, mother, sister, Nonni, Nani, aunt and friend passed away on March 19, 2021, peacefully, with her family by her side. Pat was born in San Francisco, Calif., in 1942 to Al and Yole Ferrigno. Pat leaves behind her husband, Bill, her cherished partner and companion of 57 years; her children, Bill Loew (Carol) and Michelle Kimball (Bobby); four grandchildren, Nina Loew (fiancé Ryan Hand), Nick Loew, Katie Jones and Chris Jones; her brother, Larry Ferrigno (Laura); sisters-in-law Beverly Imsick and Barbara Ferrigno; her nieces, Karen Clyne (Brett) and Lisa Ferrigno (Robert Burnett); grandnieces Elizabeth Clyne and Sydney Burnett, and grandnephew Jack Clyne.
Pat was predeceased by her parents, Al and Yole Ferrigno, brother Mike Ferrigno, father-in-law William Loew, mother-in-law Nina Loew-Reed, sister-in-law Diane Ferrigno, and brother-in-law Richard Imsick.
Pat was raised in Noe Valley, San Francisco, attended St. Philip’s School and St. Paul’s High School. Pat graduated from Providence College of Nursing (Oakland) in 1963 and began her lifelong passion of helping children as a Registered Nurse at Kaiser Permanente. She began her career as a neonatal intensive care nurse in San Francisco and continued as a pediatric advice nurse in South San Francisco. Pat met Bill, the love of her life, at a dance at the Sir Francis Drake Hotel in 1960. They married in 1963, purchased their first and only home in Pacifica, where they remained married and residents for 57 wonderful years. Pat and Bill were never happier than when together, whether traveling, enjoying a summer vacation at the Russian River, Giants Spring Training, a holiday trip to Texas, or just a nice drive for the day. But she always treasured her time and saved her biggest smiles for her grandchildren. Pat was a devout parishioner of Church of the Good Shepherd in Pacifica, where she was a eucharistic minister, Women’s Guild member and CCD teacher.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at a future date at Church of the Good Shepherd. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Colma. In lieu of flowers, contributions would be appreciated to a charity of your choice.
