John Matthew Trudeau Jr., age 67, passed away unexpectedly on April 14, 2021, in San Mateo, Calif. He was born on Nov.11, 1953, in Detroit, Mich., the son of Dr. John M. and Anna Marie Trudeau, who are both now deceased. A 1972 graduate of Shrine High School in Royal Oak, Mich., John attended Michigan State University, then chose to move west to California. There he worked as a union electrician affiliated with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.
John is survived by his companion of many years, Audrey M. Korn; his loving sisters, Kathleen Trudeau-Gee (Gary) and Michelle Trudeau Metes (Dr. Joseph); niece Corinne Petras (Aaron) and their two children Connelly and Henry; and nephew Daniel Alpers.
John loved the Great Outdoors, spending memorable summers as a young man at Camp Hayo-Went-Ha in Northern Michigan and fishing and hunting with his father. He enjoyed camping in Yosemite, rock climbing at Joshua Tree National Park, and running on the beach, where he met his partner, Audrey.
John and Audrey lived in Pacifica for over 30 years, enjoying the balmy Mediterranean weather, beautiful coastal beaches and their local Noe Valley neighborhood vibe.
John was a kind soul, a dreamer and adventurer, who faithfully cared for his beloved Audrey and happily gave of his time and abilities to help anyone in need.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.