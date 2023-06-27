Nattie Juvland, 87, of Pacifica, passed away suddenly, surrounded by family, on Aug. 27, 2022. I say suddenly because Nattie was so energetic till the end. She volunteered, traveled, did yoga, gardened and loved antiquing with her grandson, just to name a few hobbies.
Nattie attended Kaiser Nursing School in Oakland, and after, she became an Army nurse. Later she worked at the V.A. Hospital in San Francisco, where she met her husband. She had three daughters and they moved to Pacifica in 1966. Most of her career she worked at Mission Emergency, Peninsula Memorial Blood Bank and Genentech. She retired at 74 and volunteered at various organizations in Pacifica.
