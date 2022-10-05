Dr. Nancy Wynn Craig died after a long illness on Sept. 15, 2022. Nancy was the middle of three children of Robert and Katharine Craig, in Los Angeles, Calif. She attended high school at Westlake School for Girls. She then attended Stanford University, graduating in 1969 with a Bachelor of Arts. At Westlake and at Stanford, Nancy made lifelong friends whom she cherished and who loved her equally in return.
After college Nancy embarked on a storied career as a girl about town for the Copley News Service in Washington, D.C. In time, Nancy realized that her life was not fulfilled by the political and social world she inhabited in D.C. and instead her true calling was veterinary medicine and the care of animals. Older than most beginning veterinary students, without a science background in college, and in an era when major schools of veterinary medicine were reluctant to admit women students, Nancy was, nevertheless, determined to follow her passion and become a small animal vet and, in the end, was able to enroll at the University of Pennsylvania, School of Veterinary Medicine.
After a few years working for clinics in Maryland, Nancy moved to the San Francisco Bay Area. She originally was employed by humane societies in San Francisco and on the Peninsula. However, her experiences in Maryland, as well as in the Bay Area, had by then convinced her of the pressing need for high quality veterinary care at prices that everyday people could afford so that no animal would needlessly suffer because an owner could not pay for help. It was at that point, and with that goal in mind, that she and Linda Amezcua co-founded Linda Mar Veterinary Hospital in Pacifica in 1986. Originally a two-person practice, by the time she retired in 2012, seven veterinarians were on staff at this busy hospital that also included a separate building devoted to the medical treatment of cats.
Her many clients remembered her caring ways, attention to detail and skill as a clinician and surgeon, and they referred friends and neighbors to her and Linda Mar with the praise, “If you love your animal, this is where you should go.” As much as she cared for the animals she treated, she also cared for those who owned them. Indeed, friends of Nancy remember how on those occasions when nothing could be done to save an animal’s life, she would stay up till the early morning hours writing a personal, heartfelt letter of condolence to the animal’s caretaker.
Given her own struggle as a woman to be admitted to veterinary medicine, Linda Mar emphasized hiring women veterinarians and Nancy also enthusiastically mentored veterinary technicians, most of whom were young women and some of whom, with Nancy’s support and encouragement, went on to become veterinarians themselves.
Nancy loved the Pacific Coast of Northern California with its lush landscape and cool breezes. She enjoyed walking her dogs along the cliffs of Montara where she had her home, close to the ocean. She relaxed by cultivating the greenery in and around her house, playing with her cats, and reading. Upon retirement, Nancy moved to Petaluma with her loving partner of 32 years, Jane Turrel, a veterinary oncologist.
Nancy is survived by her sister, Carol Craig Gordean (Bill), and her brother, James Craig (Evelyne). At her request, no services will be held. Donations in her memory may be made to Peninsula Humane Society, Burlingame, Calif.
