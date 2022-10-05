Nancy Wynn Craig

Dr. Nancy Wynn Craig died after a long illness on Sept. 15, 2022. Nancy was the middle of three children of Robert and Katharine Craig, in Los Angeles, Calif. She attended high school at Westlake School for Girls. She then attended Stanford University, graduating in 1969 with a Bachelor of Arts. At Westlake and at Stanford, Nancy made lifelong friends whom she cherished and who loved her equally in return.

After college Nancy embarked on a storied career as a girl about town for the Copley News Service in Washington, D.C. In time, Nancy realized that her life was not fulfilled by the political and social world she inhabited in D.C. and instead her true calling was veterinary medicine and the care of animals. Older than most beginning veterinary students, without a science background in college, and in an era when major schools of veterinary medicine were reluctant to admit women students, Nancy was, nevertheless, determined to follow her passion and become a small animal vet and, in the end, was able to enroll at the University of Pennsylvania, School of Veterinary Medicine.

