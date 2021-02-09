September 24, 1962 –January 30, 2021
We lost a lifelong Pacifican on Jan. 30, 2021, Monique Frances Barr. Monique was very proud of her city. Monique was born Sept. 24, 1962, to George and Diane Barr. She was raised in the supportive neighborhood of Desvio Court. She was one of the seven babies known as the “Desvio Court Baby Mafia” as they were all born within several months.
A Terra Nova graduate, Monique and her best friend, Lesley Usher, had a dream to explore the United States by driving long-haul trucks. Toward that dream, Monique became one of the first women to graduate from Skyline College’s Automotive Program and she received her trucking license. Losing her life-long friend Lesley at a young age to a freak motorcycle accident greatly impacted Monique. She pushed on and worked as a truck driver until an ankle injury ended that career. While raising her baby daughter, Lesley, Monique earned an AA from De Anza Community College as a certified physical therapist assistant.
Monique described her daughter, Lesley, as “my crowning achievement.”
Mother and daughter weathered hard times and they remained very close. Monique was so proud when Lesley graduated in 2019 from UC Santa Cruz.
For those who called Monique a friend, we saw her strength, honesty, courage and compassion. Monique was a volunteer, and she gave back. One of her last volunteer efforts was as a member of the Unhoused in Pacifica Task Force. She generously shared information about her family’s experience in hopes it would benefit her entire community.
COVID-19 took Monique from us on Jan. 30, 2021. She will be deeply missed by her daughter Lesley Bode and Lesley’s father, Harry Bode Jr.; her sisters Denise and Cindy and brother Steve; as well as her uncles, cousins, and friends who will all dearly miss her. Lesley asks that we keep her mom in our thoughts and prayers. There will be a small family memorial to Monique. The family will host a celebration of her life in the future when it is safer for people to gather. A Go-Fund-Me has been started to support Lesley with funeral, medical, cremation, memorial(s), medical expenses, etc., for Monique and help support Lesley as she prepares for graduate school. Any excess will be given to the Pacifica Resource Center with gratitude, to further their mission of decreasing homelessness. To visit the page please use the following link: gf.me/u/zhrdvg or search Help Us Honor The Life of Monique on Go Fund Me. As Monique would, donations can be made in her memory directly to the Pacifica Resource Center; 1809 Palmetto Ave, Pacifica, CA 94044.
