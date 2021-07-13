Mac Ryall, longtime Pacifica resident, passed away on June 28 at Mills-Peninsula Medical Center due to complications from a chronic illness. She was 78 years old.

Born Minamary Ann Campbell in Yakima, Washington, on April 2, 1943, her initials inspired her childhood nickname of Mac, which she would be known as for the rest of her life. Her family moved to the Central Valley when she was very young, and she graduated from Patterson High School in 1961.

After graduation, she worked for Del Monte before moving to San Francisco to work for AT&T and, later, United Airlines. It was in San Francisco that she met Rich Ryall, whom she married in 1964 in Patterson. They had two children, Ricci and Richard, and moved to Pacifica in 1973, where Mac raised her children and volunteered at several Pacifica schools and youth organizations. She also made lifelong friendships as a member of the St. Peter Catholic Church community.

To help send her children to college, she took a job as a warehouse manager for International Aircraft Support in San Carlos. This would begin two decades in the aerospace industry, leading her to Kellstrom Industries in Florida. After retiring from Kellstrom, she moved back to the Central Valley, settling in Turlock near her mother, brother, and nieces (Cara, Cindee and Allyson). She spent the last four years of her life in Pacifica and San Bruno.

Mac is predeceased by her mother, Elise, stepfather Don, brother Doug, and beloved daughter Ricci. She is survived by her husband, Rich, son Richard, son-in-law James, daughter-in-law Janell, and her four grandchildren, Olivia, Ryan, Daniel and Clark.

Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial service at 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 18, at Duggan’s Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Ave. in Daly City. In Ricci’s honor, memorial donations for Mac may be made to: American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

