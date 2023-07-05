Mercedes Felix, beloved wife of Hector Felix, passed away at the age of 98. She was a long-time resident of Pacifica, Calif.
Mercedes’ family migrated from Mexico to California where she met and fell in love with Hector. A few years after they married, they decided to start a family. They were blessed with two boys, Richard and Gary. Their only grandson, Curtis, was born in the late 1980s. Mercy and Hector were married 62 blissful years before Hector passed away.
She was a highly sought after sewist, member of the local mattress union, and worked in the mattress industry for over 20 years. She specialized in mattress making, using a number of textiles, and with a variety of tools and machines.
She was a very caring and loving person who was devoted to her husband, her family, and her friends. She loved her soap operas, entertaining, and watching Bay Area sports with her family, especially her husband. She was an excellent cook; her specialty was Mexican cuisine. Everyone would gather around her table for her Cioppino, enchiladas, menudo, chiles rellenos, tostadas and Christmas tamales.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her siblings, her husband, and her son Gary. She is survived by her son Richard and her grandson Curtis.
Mercedes is at rest with Hector, at the Lifemark Center at Skylawn Memorial Park in San Mateo California. She will forever be missed.
