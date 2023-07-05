Longtime Pacifica resident Maxwell Ian McIntire died June 20, 2023, after a long illness. Maxwell played football and baseball for Terra Nova High School, and later played adult softball in the Pacifica city league for more than 20 years.
Maxwell was born in Warrington, England, in 1953, the second son of Air Force Navigator Malcolm McIntire and Blanche McIntire (née Vaden). The family moved to his uncle’s farm in Michigan when Maxwell was a baby.
In 1962, the family moved again to California and settled in Pacifica. There, Maxwell was an enthusiastic baseball player and organized neighborhood sandlot games throughout his childhood.
During Maxwell’s junior year of high school, the family moved to McLean, Va. There, he played football and made the all-state team as a defensive tackle. Maxwell attended junior college in Virginia, and subsequently transferred to San Francisco State University, where he graduated in 1977 with a bachelor of science degree in geology.
After college, Maxwell lived in San Francisco and worked for PG&E for many years, then Jet Blue Airlines from which he ultimately retired in 2020. When he wasn’t working, Maxwell played for many Pacifica adult softball teams. He was passionate about long-distance running, watching thoroughbred horse racing, and rooting for and following all Bay Area sports teams.
Maxwell married Alison McQuade in 2018 and moved back to Pacifica for the rest of his life. Maxwell never met a stranger and made lasting friendships wherever he went. His easy-going and welcoming nature was appreciated by all who knew him.
Maxwell was preceded in death by his brother Alan. He is survived by his wife, Alison; his daughter, Caitlin Curtis; his brother, Dale; his sister, Claire Spencer; his nephews and nieces; and numerous cousins.
