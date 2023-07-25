Maude “Carol” Crowley

January 22, 1926 – June 9, 2023
Carol passed away surrounded by family on June 9, 2023. She was predeceased by her husband Jack Crowley and son Paul Crowley.
She is survived by her loving children son Brent Crowley, daughter Terri Torres, daughter in law Regina and son in law Gary.
She was beloved by her grandchildren Ryan Crowley, Adrianne Bullentini (Husband Steve),
Shawn Torres (Wife Shanna) and Tiffany Torres.
Carol adored her four great grandchildren.
Carol was born in London, England. Carol survived World War II and was in London during the blitz. She immigrated to the U.S. Carol and Jack were married on October 27, 1945. They were married for 52 years. They moved to Pacifica January 1954. They were the tenth family to buy a house in the valley. Carol was a 69-year resident of Pacifica. Carol kept herself busy in the Pacifica Community. She went to the Pacifica Senior Center: took jewelry making classes, shopped for books, and went on day trips. She made many visits to the Pacifica Library. Carol had a standing hair appointment. For almost 25 years Carol volunteered at Seton Medical Center in the Surgery Holding Department. She had a special bond with the nurses. Carol enjoyed vacations with her family which included cruises to Alaska, trips to Disneyland and Monterey.
A ‘Celebration to honor Carol’s 97 years of life’ will be at The Pacifica Moose Lodge
on Saturday, August 5, 2023, from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm.
