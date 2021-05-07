Our dad Marty Monahan passed away peacefully Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Honolulu, Hawaii, where he spent the last twenty years. I think Dad lived a very different life than he ever imagined for himself. Both his parents were born in Ireland, but Dad kept moving “west” until he ended up halfway across the Pacific Ocean.
Born in 1937, Marty grew up in the Bronx and graduated from Fordham University. In NYC he worked at a brokerage firm, married, and had two daughters. He later divorced and remarried, and he and his wife, Irene Monahan, moved to Pacifica in 1973. Irene and Marty raised three children in Pacifica while Marty worked for Schwab and then Bank of America. He was a proud dad, an active member of the Pacifica Democrats. He was a jogger and loved sports, often seen on the sidelines of his children’s sporting events. He later divorced and moved to Honolulu in 2001, where he worked for Bank of Hawaii. Upon retiring, Marty dabbled in the arts, writing a novel and acting in a few local theater performances including his “big break” in “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” at Diamond Head Theater. In 2010 Marty married again.
Marty suffered a traumatic brain injury from a fall in 2012. He is survived by his wife, Sunny Monahan; his five children, Eileen Monahan, Kathy Monahan, Michaela Vargas, Matt Monahan, and Meg Nickelson; his seven grandchildren and one great-granddaughter, living in Pacifica, Wisconsin, New Jersey, and England.
