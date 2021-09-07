Marlys Kay Hogden of Red Bluff, Calif., loving wife, mother and grandmother passed away at home July 15, 2021, at the age of 75. She is survived by her husband of 55 years David Hogden, her two daughters Teressa (Stephen), Holly (Anesto), grandchildren Amanda, Morgan, Nicholas, Brandon, Emily and her brother, two sisters and many in-laws.
Marlys was born and raised in North Dakota. In 1965 she married the love of her life, David. They set out in their VW bug and drove to California, where they settled in Pacifica. They lived a wonderful life in Pacifica for 31 years. Marlys loved it there and always considered Pacifica her home. Marlys and David retired to Red Bluff where they’ve lived for the past 24 years. Marlys’ greatest joy was being with her family laughing and having fun. She loved spending as much time as possible with her grandkids. Her love and sense of humor will be missed. There will be a private Celebration of Life at a later date.
