Mark Branecki was born October 16, 1951 in Chicago, Illinois to parents Ray and Doris who were overjoyed to welcome their first child. When Mark was 7 years old, the family of four, which then included younger sister Debbie, moved to Sunnyvale, California. For many reasons they were all excited to embark on this adventure. Not the least of which was to leave behind the freezing cold winters! Mark was a joyous child and quite the daredevil. He later bragged of fearlessly running atop the neighborhood fences. He might fall off every so often, but usually landed in a bush taking minimal damage. When he approached the age of 16 the focus of his life became almost singular: automobiles. What could be better than cruising around in your Ford Mustang in 1969 with your best friends in the car and Creedence in the tape deck? At the age of 20, Mark began a career as an auto mechanic. A career that would last almost 5 decades. A true marvel of mechanical skill, he would often use the term “MacGyver Mode” when working on a challenging problem. A dedicated and loyal employee, he worked for Four Star Automotive for over 40 years. When asked why he stayed in one place for so long, he would respond, “They were always fair.” Mark's favorite activities of camping and waterskiing filled many a summer weekend. He and first wife, Jan, bought a beautiful boat and enjoyed taking their boys to many California lakes. Mark thought he was a great skier until he had to tackle the water ski course and then decided he really preferred making big sprays and cruising. Mark was predeceased by his long-term partner, Virginia (Ginny) Tomlinson. They were avid golfers and also enjoyed traveling on many trips with good friends Bob and Mary Barr, also of Pacifica. Mark pushed Bob all over Alaska in a wheelchair to enjoy the once-in-a-lifetime vacation together. Mark was extremely saddened by the sudden loss of Ginny to cancer and held that sadness until the day he died. Mark is a man who is difficult to define. He was many things: A proud and loving father to his sons Sean and Eric; a fan of the SF Giants and 49ers; a planner of houseboat and camping trips; an avid water skier; a drinker of beer; a good friend; a do-it-yourselfer; a stickler on the details; a lover of holidays, especially Christmas; a doting Grandpa to his beloved grandchildren Michael, Addison, and Lucas. Without question, he had a heart of gold. Some may recall Mark as the head coach of many Pacifica Little League teams from t-ball through the Pony League. He took great pride in his impressive record including 2 championships. In the end, Mark was lost due to complications from lung cancer which was diagnosed only 1 month before his death at age 69. Both of his sons were by his side as he passed away peacefully just as the sun was going down. He is gone too soon. He will be missed.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.