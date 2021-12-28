Mark Anthony Acero, 60, returned to his heavenly home on Dec. 5, 2021. Known as “Dr. Mark” by his patients and “Ace on the bass” by his musician friends, Mark was a well-loved and valued presence in his church, community, and family. A natural leader, Mark inspired and brought out the best in others through his compassion and life example.
Mark was born to Alfredo and Lois Acero in San Francisco, Calif., on June 14, 1961, moving to Pacifica at age 5. Mark grew up an industrious youth with many friends, was an altar boy at St. Peter Church, worked at Nick’s Restaurant as a busboy and became an Eagle Scout with Troop 264. As a teen, Mark was an accomplished freestyle wrestler and found a lifelong passion for music on his return from a trip to the Philippines (birthplace of his father) with a candy apple red, electric bass. He formed his first band, Bromac, and performed songs like “Johnny B. Goode” at Linda Mar shopping center.
Mark attended St. Ignatius High School in San Francisco, graduating in 1979. As a young adult in the ‘80s, Mark studied physical therapy and music at Long Beach State. Mark formed another band, Lixx, which was known to perform original songs at San Francisco venues like the Mabuhay Gardens. Mark’s academics continued as well, graduating from Palmer Chiropractic West as a Doctor of Chiropractic Medicine. Mark began his practice in San Francisco, eventually moving it to Pacifica.
He remained active in sports and discovered a love of travel. His music continued without pause, forming a local Pacifica benefit band, The Rockaways, performing for almost 10 years at many local venues. It was here that Mark met the love of his life, Susan Watson, a fellow Pacifican and the band’s singer. The two married in 2000. The devoted duet shared a spiritual faith and passion for music, performing music for their church and various bands with friends. In early 2021, Mark moved the family to the woodland paradise of Lake Wildwood, located in the Sierra Foothills. Mark slowed down his practice, enjoying long weekends of relaxation with kayaking, star gazing, and, of course, music. Friends new and old all loved Mark for his generosity, loyalty, outgoing good humor, and unrelenting work ethic. Mark was a healer and a giver, gifted with medicine and music as his tools.
Mark is preceded in death by his father, Alfredo (2014). He is survived by his wife, Susan, sons Derek Holt (with grandson Theodore), Daniel Hogan, Andrew Acero, mother Lois (with Aunt Janet), brothers Vince (with niece Allison), Rob (with wife Neveen and nephew Nile and niece Ocean), and John. Also cousins, extended family, many patients and friends. A celebration of Mark’s life is planned for the spring.
Rest In Peace, Mark. We love you.
