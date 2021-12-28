Mark Anthony Acero

Mark Anthony Acero, 60, returned to his heavenly home on Dec. 5, 2021. Known as “Dr. Mark” by his patients and “Ace on the bass” by his musician friends, Mark was a well-loved and valued presence in his church, community, and family. A natural leader, Mark inspired and brought out the best in others through his compassion and life example.

Mark was born to Alfredo and Lois Acero in San Francisco, Calif., on June 14, 1961, moving to Pacifica at age 5. Mark grew up an industrious youth with many friends, was an altar boy at St. Peter Church, worked at Nick’s Restaurant as a busboy and became an Eagle Scout with Troop 264. As a teen, Mark was an accomplished freestyle wrestler and found a lifelong passion for music on his return from a trip to the Philippines (birthplace of his father) with a candy apple red, electric bass. He formed his first band, Bromac, and performed songs like “Johnny B. Goode” at Linda Mar shopping center. 

Mark attended St. Ignatius High School in San Francisco, graduating in 1979. As a young adult in the ‘80s, Mark studied physical therapy and music at Long Beach State. Mark formed another band, Lixx, which was known to perform original songs at San Francisco venues like the Mabuhay Gardens. Mark’s academics continued as well, graduating from Palmer Chiropractic West as a Doctor of Chiropractic Medicine. Mark began his practice in San Francisco, eventually moving it to Pacifica.

He remained active in sports and discovered a love of travel. His music continued without pause, forming a local Pacifica benefit band, The Rockaways, performing for almost 10 years at many local venues. It was here that Mark met the love of his life, Susan Watson, a fellow Pacifican and the band’s singer. The two married in 2000. The devoted duet shared a spiritual faith and passion for music, performing music for their church and various bands with friends. In early 2021, Mark moved the family to the woodland paradise of Lake Wildwood, located in the Sierra Foothills. Mark slowed down his practice, enjoying long weekends of relaxation with kayaking, star gazing, and, of course, music. Friends new and old all loved Mark for his generosity, loyalty, outgoing good humor, and unrelenting work ethic. Mark was a healer and a giver, gifted with medicine and music as his tools. 

Mark is preceded in death by his father, Alfredo (2014). He is survived by his wife, Susan, sons Derek Holt (with grandson Theodore), Daniel Hogan, Andrew Acero, mother Lois (with Aunt Janet), brothers Vince (with niece Allison), Rob (with wife Neveen and nephew Nile and niece Ocean), and John. Also cousins, extended family, many patients and friends. A celebration of Mark’s life is planned for the spring.

Tags

(1) entry

Beebster
Lynn Velez

Rest In Peace, Mark. We love you.

Add Reply

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

More Stories

Mary Alexander

Mary Alexander

  • 0

Mary Alexander: “We were put on this earth to help each other.”

Virginia Beatrice (Richardson) Pitts

Virginia Beatrice (Richardson) Pitts

  • 0

Virginia Beatrice (Richardson) Pitts, 87, passed away at home on March 10, 2021. Virginia was born in Bowling Green, Virginia, on Oct. 30, 1933, to Daniel Richardson and Susie (Reynolds) Richardson. Virginia graduated from Union High School in 1952 and later in life continued her education i…

Francisca Cruz Wiedl

Francisca Cruz Wiedl

  • 0

A longtime resident of Pacifica, Calif., she was loved by her family. She is survived by daughter Maria Macreadie, son-in-law Tony Macreadie, son Rafael T. Cruz, daughter-in-law Beth, daughter Antonia Grittner and son-in-law Jake, and son Frank Allen Wiedl; also grandchildren Elisha Moser, J…

Patricia Elizabeth Loew

Patricia Elizabeth Loew

  • 0

Pat Loew, our beloved wife, mother, sister, Nonni, Nani, aunt and friend passed away on March 19, 2021, peacefully, with her family by her side. Pat was born in San Francisco, Calif., in 1942 to Al and Yole Ferrigno. Pat leaves behind her husband, Bill, her cherished partner and companion of…

Eleanor (Pinaroc) Linsangan

  • 0

With profound sadness, we share and mourn the passing of our devoted and immensely loving mother, Eleanor, who passed in Pacifica, Calif., on March 3, 2021.

Jo Ann Zavoral

Jo Ann Zavoral

  • 0

Jo Ann Zavoral was born on June 21 in Henderson, Iowa, and is preceded in death by her husband, Glen Zavoral Sr., mother Virginia Barkley, father James Blaine Parker, and brother Reginal James Parker. Jo Ann is survived by her daughter Jo-Lynn Ruedas, son Glen Zavoral Jr., and daughter Jacki…

Mari Elizabeth Brumm-Merrill

Mari Elizabeth Brumm-Merrill

  • 0

Mari loved art, music, theater, wine-tasting, reading mysteries, playing bocce ball, and spending time with family and friends, especially her grandchildren.

Recommended for you