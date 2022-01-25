Marjorie Ann Ryan (née Newberry) was born Oct. 25, 1933, in Mineral Wells, Texas, and died on Jan. 18, 2022, in Burlingame, Calif. She was born to Turner Newberry and Annie Pearl Newberry, as the youngest of four sisters. The Newberry girls traveled west with their father in the mid-1940s to San Francisco, and Marge would call the Bay Area her home for the rest of her days.
She graduated from Polytechnic High School in San Francisco in 1951. Majorie married her neighbor and only love, William C. Ryan, in 1951, and they would stay married for 51 years until Bill’s death in 2002. They raised three amazing daughters in Pacifica, Calif.: Linda (Skrifvars), Barbra (Mettling), and Betty.
Marge Ryan was an inspiration to many, and, as a working woman, she went on to be a supervisor in the Materials Department at PG&E. Marge retired from PG&E in 1985, after a decades-long career. She then focused her energy on gardening, traveling, volunteering, and being an avid Bay Area sports fan. But above all, Marge Ryan’s retired persona became that of Grandma. Saying she was the best grandmother around would be a vast understatement. She loved her grandchildren (and great-grandchildren) and spoiled them with hugs and advice, beautifully decorated cakes, extravagant Halloween treats, and unforgettable Christmas mornings. Her matronly energy was palpable and she became a second mom and grandma to many.
Marge was a dedicated volunteer most of her life, including at St. Peter Catholic Church in Pacifica, the Pacifica Resource Center, and the Pacifica Senior Center, where she made countless friends and had an everlasting impact. Marge’s personality lit up a room like a ray of sunshine. She spent many days and evenings at the bingo hall, with her friends playing cards, drinking Manhattans over a delicious meal, and being serenaded by Frank Sinatra, her favorite crooner. She will be sincerely missed, and her generosity, gratitude and all-encompassing love will be carried on by all who knew her.
Marjorie was preceded in death by her sisters, Helen, Betty and Jeanne. She is survived by her daughters, Linda (Warren), Barbra (Morgan) and Betty; her grandchildren, Megan (Raymond), Kelley, Madison and Warren Jr. (Laurie); and her great-grandchildren, Reese, Eden and Dean. She is also survived by numerous adored nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
Funeral services will be held privately, and a celebration of life will take place at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Marge’s name to the Pacifica Resource Center, Meals on Wheels, or the charity of your choice.
