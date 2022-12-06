Marisol B. Vuskovic

Marisol Remembered: Surrounded by her loving sons and close family, “Marisol,” as her friends affectionally called her, passed peacefully on Nov. 11, 2022. Marisol Vuskovic was 81.
Marisol was born to Violeta and Humberto Beck on March 7, 1941, in Antofagasta, Chile. She immigrated to the U.S. in 1977, first living in San Francisco’s Sunset District overlooking the ocean. Marisol later settled in Pacifica, where she made her home for 42 years and raised a family of three sons with her husband, Alex. Marisol loved her family and was especially proud of her four grandchildren.
Marisol was a world traveler who visited every continent of the globe many times over. A master knitter, she regaled her family and friends with lovely items, hand-knitted especially for each of them. Always the perfect hostess, Marisol generously treated her guests to culinary delicacies at parties, dinners, and barbecues in the backyard of their home on Picardo Court.
Marisol was cherished by friends and family. She will be missed immensely, especially her smile ... she was always smiling.
Marisol was preceded in death by her brother, Ronald Beck, and the absolute love of her life, her husband of 49 years, Alex Vuskovic. She is survived by her two sisters, Maria Angelica and Anamaria Beck; three sons, Ivan (Lynne), Cristian (Laura), and Pablo (Heather); and her four grandchildren, Alexander, Sydney, Sebastian, and Leila.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, at Pacifica’s Chapel by the Sea, followed by a reception at the Pacifica Community Center from noon to 2 p.m. In her memory, donations can be made to Knitted Knockers or Knots of Love.
