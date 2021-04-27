Margaret ‘‘Peggy’’ Anne (Walts) Leis of Pacifica, Calif., died Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, following complications from a variety of illnesses.
Born Nov. 25, 1949, Peggy graduated from high school in Mount Morris, Ill., and attended college in Louisville, Ky. On Dec. 31, 1971, she married Robert George Cain (deceased Feb. 12, 2019). Peg and Bob started their family in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., eventually settling in Palo Alto. That marriage ended in divorce in 1979. In 1985, she married Charles Thomas Leis, the love of her life. Chuck and Peggy built a life together in Pacifica, where she dedicated her heart to being the best companion, friend, mom, stepmother, and caregiver to many cats and dogs.
Chuck passed away on Oct. 28, 2016. Peggy continued to live in Pacifica. Peggy will be remembered for her kindness, her love of family, her wit, and a wicked sense of humor when it came to politics. She never missed sending a birthday card to her family that included the phrase, “Let there be Peace on Earth.” She is survived by her daughters, Candice Muntz, of Pacifica, and Angela (Todd) Collins, of Mount Morris, Ill.; stepsons Mike Leis, of Santa Clara, Calif., and Dan (Christy) Leis, of Kailua-Kona, Hawaii; granddaughters Chloe, Hannah, Mikaela, and Marilyn Leis; grandsons Charlie and Lew Collins; and brother Spencer (Eileen) Walts, of Madison, Wis.
Peggy was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Chuck Leis, and by her parents, Lew and Frankie Walts, of Mount Morris, IIll., and Brooksville, Fla.
