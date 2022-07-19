Marcelline Yvonne Brady

On May 19, 1940, Marcelline Yvonne Jadinak was born to Joseph and Dorothy Jadinak in Minneapolis, Minn. Her family moved to San Francisco when she was 12, then returned to Minnesota for one winter and decided California was where they wanted to be. They landed in Pacifica, a small town just south of San Francisco. Marcie graduated from Jefferson High School in 1958. She worked as a secretary. It was in 1961, in Pacifica, that she met and fell in love with Frank Brady. They married in 1962 and had two children, John and Mary, and decided to raise them in Pacifica.
Marcie worked at Terra Nova High School and at a few construction companies as a secretary. In 2007 they moved to Idaho, where they built a lovely home on a private airstrip. Marcie and Frank had great experiences in Idaho, flying the back country, and boating. They became volunteer firefighters and EMTs. They hosted many voting events in their airplane hangar. Marcie enjoyed shopping. Her favorite was back-to-school clothes shopping with her grandkids. She was known to run in the San Francisco Bay to Breakers race for many years with her good friend and neighbor, Martha. They walked nearly every afternoon or night together. Marcie and Martha were able to talk Frank into joining them one year in the race.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.