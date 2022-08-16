Former Pacifica resident Louise Schaffner passed away May 19, 2022, in Brigham City, Utah. Louise and family resided in Fairway Park from 1961 to 1981, after which they retired to Brigham City.
Louise was born in 1923 in Medicine Bow, Wyo. She is survived by daughter Bonnie Alcatraz, of Oakdale, Calif., son Jim Schaffner (Lorene), of Anacortes, Wash., and daughter-in-law Jackie Bell Schaffner, of Belmont, Calif.; grandchildren Ron Alcatraz (Katharine), of San Jose, Mike Alcatraz (Natalie), of Concord, Calif., Christina Alcatraz, of Tumwater, Wash., Claire Long (Jarvis), of Apple Valley, Calif., and Wes Schaffner, also of Apple Valley; seven great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Peggy Kizzire, of Green River, Wyo. Louise was preceded in death by her husband, Hank; sons Tom and Wes; three brothers and two sisters.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.