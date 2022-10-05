Lois Marie Reilly

Lois Marie Reilly was born in San Francisco to the late William and Madeline Poulsen and died peacefully at home surrounded by her sons. She was preceded in death by her parents, Madeline and William, brother William, first husband Alfredo Acero, second husband Robert Reilly, and son Mark Acero. Lois was cherished and adored by her sons, Vince Acero, Robert Acero and John Acero, sister Janet Toolan, nephews and nieces, grandsons Andrew, Daniel, Derek and Nile, granddaughters Allison and Ocean, and stepchildren Chris, Mary (deceased), Cathy and Joan Reilly. Lois was a beloved friend to neighbors, colleagues, church members, and acquaintances.

Lois attended Immaculate Conception Academy in San Francisco, Class of 1960. She paused her studies at S.F. City College to start her family. Lois’ teaching career began at Sharp Park Elementary School in Pacifica in 1971. It continued to Serramonte High School, where she became registrar. Lois retired as registrar of Westmore High School in 1992. After retirement, Lois remained active teaching part-time adult and senior education in Hayward and Alameda. Lois enjoyed travel, baking, and her Catholic faith. Lois was famous for her pies and Christmas cookies.

