Leroy David Van Sciver passed away peacefully at home on Feb. 11, 2021. Dave is survived by his wife, Gail; his son, Kurt; daughters Erica and Katherine; and ten grandchildren. He is also survived by sisters Claire Hall, Audrey Huddleson, Joan Weischedel; and brother Kevin Reddington. He was predeceased by his parents, Leroy and Marian Van Sciver, and a brother, Martin Reddington.

Dave was born on July 18, 1949, in Chester, Pa. His family later relocated to Los Altos, Calif., where he visited beaches and taught himself to surf. Dave graduated from UC Berkeley and earned a law degree from San Francisco Law School. He was commissioned Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Marine Corps, flew the A-4 on active duty for several years and then joined the Reserves, retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel. He pursued his love of flying in his career as a commercial airline pilot. While stationed in Quantico, Dave met Gail McMullen, who shared his love of travel, and they married in 1976. Dave’s job with US Airways later moved them to the Bay Area, where they settled in Pacifica to raise their family. During his 36-year career as a pilot, Dave’s travels brought him all over the world. Dave loved reading, traveling, sailing, classical music, and Cal football. In recent years, he and Gail enjoyed taking drives down the coast on Highway 1, stopping for food and views along the way. Dave’s ashes will be laid to rest at California Central Coast Veterans Cemetery.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

More Stories

Rosemarie Wilson

Rosemarie Wilson

  • Updated
  • 0

Rosemarie Wilson Rosemarie Wilson passed away at the age 84 on July 30,2020. She is survived by Eileen Wilkerson (Cliff) of Pacifica, Holly Lessa (Les) of Vacaville, Cori Badertscher (Fred) of American Canyon and Amy Heikura (Jerry) of Mt.Shasta as well as eight grandchildren and six great-g…

Barbara Loraine Morrow

Barbara Loraine Morrow

  • Updated
  • 0

Barbara Loraine Morrow December 7, 1931 – June 24, 2020 Barbara passed peacefully at Adventist Health Sonora. Born in Flint Michigan, one of three children to Marie Bernice Burgess and Benjamin Burgess. After high school Barbara enlisted in the United States Air Force where she began her mil…

Nancy Marie Jensen

Nancy Marie Jensen

  • Updated
  • 0

Nancy Marie Jensen 1938 – 2020 On Monday, June 22, 2020, Nancy Marie Jensen, loving wife and mother of two children, passed away at age 81 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.  Nancy was born in 1938 in Omaha Nebraska, moved with her family at age 5 to San Francisco and attended Bal…

Violet Rose Findlay

Violet Rose Findlay

  • Updated
  • 0

Violet Rose Findlay Feb. 3, 1939 – June  11, 2020 Violet Rose Findlay passed away peacefully in her sleep at home in Pacifica, CA on June 11, 2020 at the age of 81. Violet is survived by sons Grant Fraser (Lauretta) and Ron (Deanna), as well as granddaughters Sarah (fiancé Matt Buckley) and …

Carol J. Matias

Carol J. Matias

  • Updated
  • 0

Aug. 11, 1939 – April 29, 2020 Carol J. Matias, beloved wife, mother, grandmother & great grandmother passed away peacefully at home on April 29, 2020.   She was 80 years young. Carol was born in Loco, Oklahoma on August 11th, 1939. Her family moved to San Francisco in 1944. Carol was pr…

+2
Charles Martin Roberts

Charles Martin Roberts

  • 0

Charles Martin Roberts 1942-2020 Charles Martin Roberts, (Charlie), age 78, of Boise passed away at home on Friday, May 15, 2020, following a courageous seven month battle against stomach and lung cancer. Charlie was born on Jan. 7, 1942, in San Francisco, California to Jack and Louise Rober…

Virgilio P. Velada

  • 0

Virgilio P. VeladaJuly 1, 1960 – May 7, 2020Virgilio P. Velada passed away unexpectedly on Thursday May 7, 2020. Virgil was born on July 1, 1960, in Manila, Philippines to Mario and Josefina Velada. He and his family immigrated to San Francisco, California, in February 1966 before moving to …

Legendary surfer killed by shark

Legendary surfer killed by shark

  • 0

Legendary surfer Ben Kelly was killed Saturday, May 9, in a shark attack in waters off Manresa State Beach. It is the first fatal shark attack since 2004 in Northern California. Kelly was a surfboard shaper in Santa Cruz. His Instagram page was filled with tributes after his death. One from …

+2
Rudolph Angelo Zamattia

Rudolph Angelo Zamattia

  • 0

Rudolph Angelo ZamattiaNov. 7, 1933 – May 9, 2020Rudolph (Rudy, or RAZ to bowling friends) Angelo Zamattia, aged 86 years of Pacifica passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020, after an extended battle with congestive heart failure. Born Nov. 7, 1933 in Arcata, California, to John and Angelina Za…

Recommended for you