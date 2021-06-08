Leroy David Van Sciver passed away peacefully at home on Feb. 11, 2021. Dave is survived by his wife, Gail; his son, Kurt; daughters Erica and Katherine; and ten grandchildren. He is also survived by sisters Claire Hall, Audrey Huddleson, Joan Weischedel; and brother Kevin Reddington. He was predeceased by his parents, Leroy and Marian Van Sciver, and a brother, Martin Reddington.
Dave was born on July 18, 1949, in Chester, Pa. His family later relocated to Los Altos, Calif., where he visited beaches and taught himself to surf. Dave graduated from UC Berkeley and earned a law degree from San Francisco Law School. He was commissioned Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Marine Corps, flew the A-4 on active duty for several years and then joined the Reserves, retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel. He pursued his love of flying in his career as a commercial airline pilot. While stationed in Quantico, Dave met Gail McMullen, who shared his love of travel, and they married in 1976. Dave’s job with US Airways later moved them to the Bay Area, where they settled in Pacifica to raise their family. During his 36-year career as a pilot, Dave’s travels brought him all over the world. Dave loved reading, traveling, sailing, classical music, and Cal football. In recent years, he and Gail enjoyed taking drives down the coast on Highway 1, stopping for food and views along the way. Dave’s ashes will be laid to rest at California Central Coast Veterans Cemetery.
